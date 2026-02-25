The legacy of Mughal-era Lal Baradari at the heart of Lucknow University standoff

Over the years, the condition of the Lal Baradari has steadily deteriorated, with cracks in its walls widening gradually. (Express Photo)

The Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the Lucknow University campus, has been at the centre of controversy over the past two days after the university administration fenced off the heritage site.

A group of protesting students claimed a hall inside the structure has been used as a mosque. They alleged that the university had fenced off the structure to restrict access for Muslim students and members of the local community who offer prayers there during Ramzan.

The university administration has refuted these allegations. University Registrar Bhavana Mishra said the Lal Baradari has steadily deteriorated over the years, prompting the administration to shift all activities operating from the building around 2017-18. She added that there is no mosque on the premises and that the university was not aware of anyone offering namaz there, as alleged.