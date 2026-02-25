The legacy of Mughal-era Lal Baradari at the heart of Lucknow University standoff

The Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the Lucknow University campus, has been at the centre of controversy over the past two days after the university administration fenced off the heritage site.
A group of protesting students claimed a hall inside the structure has been used as a mosque. They alleged that the university had fenced off the structure to restrict access for Muslim students and members of the local community who offer prayers there during Ramzan.
The university administration has refuted these allegations. University Registrar Bhavana Mishra said the Lal Baradari has steadily deteriorated over the years, prompting the administration to shift all activities operating from the building around 2017-18. She added that there is no mosque on the premises and that the university was not aware of anyone offering namaz there, as alleged.
She said the decision to fence off the area was taken from a safety standpoint, as students would often sit inside the isolated structure, posing a risk given its fragile condition.
A building rooted in royal history
Located at the heart of the Lucknow University campus, the Lal Baradari has long stood as a significant historical landmark. Established in 1921, it is widely regarded as the only red-stone building in the city.
Historian Ravi Bhatt noted that its construction began during the period of Nawab Ghaziuddin Haider, the last Nawab of Lucknow and the first King of Oudh, as well as his son Naseeruddin Haider Shah. The Lal Baradari is believed to have been used to host and accommodate visiting royal guests during that period.
The large rectangular rooms inside the building once featured huge paintings on the walls.
According to historian Roshan Taqui, Lucknow University – housed in a 200-year-old building – was established in 1921 in the Badshah Bagh area, where the Lal Baradari already stood. Several buildings that existed in the bagh were subsequently put to institutional use.
The Lal Baradari building, in particular, housed facilities such as the teachers’ association office, a bank, a cafeteria, and a staff club. Since these heritage structures were being utilised for university activities, it was also the institution’s responsibility to ensure their preservation, he said.
Taqui added that the mosque in the Lal Baradari had long existed, and prayers were carried out year-round.
Over time, Lal Baradari evolved into a prominent student meeting point and became one of the most attractive spots on the campus.
A monument in decay
Journalist and author of the book Lucknow Vishwavidyalay: Shunya se 110 Tak, Sachin Tripathi, lamented at the state of the Lal Baradari, once a beautiful red-coloured building. He drew attention to the canal in front of the structure and said its fountains still drew the attention of passers-by, reminding them of the area’s historic past.
Over the years, the building’s condition has steadily deteriorated, with cracks in its walls widening gradually. A structural survey conducted by engineers engaged by the university reportedly revealed that the monument had weakened significantly and was at risk of collapse. Deep fissures in the walls and eroded foundations have rendered the structure highly unstable.
Around 2017, the university administration decided to shift all activities out of the Lal Baradari due to its worsening condition. The university stated that it has been in correspondence with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with the most recent communication taking place in 2024. The ASI had also shared an estimate regarding the conservation of the nearly century-old building.
“We intend to develop Lal Baradari as a heritage building and will soon initiate another round of correspondence with the ASI. A report has already been prepared in this regard,” Mishra said.