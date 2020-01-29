Kunal Kamra barred on flights: What are the rules?

Kunal Kamra at his Mumbai residence in 2018. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod) Kunal Kamra at his Mumbai residence in 2018. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

A day after IndiGo and Air India decided to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on their airlines, SpiceJet and GoAir followed suit and suspended Kamra’s flying rights on its airlines indefinitely. Kamra was banned from flying by IndiGo for six months after he allegedly heckled television news anchor Arnab Goswami on the airline’s flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Following IndiGo’s decision, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government was left with “no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions” on Kamra.

The government had in 2017 issued rules for preventing disruptive behaviour by air travellers and laid down the guidelines for the no-fly list. As per the rules, the complaint of unruly behaviour needs to be filed by the pilot-in-command, and such complaints are to be probed by an internal committee to be set up by the airline. The committee will decide the matter within 30 days, and also specify the duration of ban. During the period of pendency of the enquiry, the rules empower the concerned airline to impose a ban on the passenger.

The rules define three categories of unruly behaviour: Level 1 refers to behaviour that is verbally unruly, and calls for debarment upto three months; Level 2 indicates physical unruliness and can lead to the passenger being debarred from flying for upto six months; Level 3 indicates life-threatening behaviour where the debarment would be for a minimum of two years.

Why is there a no-fly list?

The Civil Aviation Requirements issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) point out that unruly behaviour on-board aircraft has been declared as an offence and is a punishable act. Although unruly passengers represent only a miniscule proportion of passengers as a whole, even one unruly passenger can jeopardise safety on board.

The DGCA also noted that unruly passengers affect all personnel involved with a flight operation, ultimately affecting the operation of the flight itself.

The government kickstarted the process of developing this rules after the incident involving the then Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an Air India staffer on the flight back in 2017. Following the incident, a clutch of airlines had banned Gaikwad from travelling on their flights but the ban was in effect only for two weeks.

Shortly after the incident, the government started the process of tightening the norms for tackling with unruly passengers on board and came out with the no-fly list in September that year.

Who has been put on the no-fly list?

The same year that the rules were notified, a businessman on a Jet Airways Mumbai-Delhi flight had left a note in in the lavatory, warning that there were hijackers and explosives on board. The flight had to make an emergency landing and the threat was later discovered to be a hoax. However, the businessman became the first person to not only be put on the no-fly list but also be charged under the new Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016. A special NIA court awarded him with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 crore.

Will Kunal Kamra be able to fly again on domestic flights in India?

So far, four airlines — IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir— have suspended his flying rights. Full-service carrier Vistara said that it will review the situation and follow due process.

Even though IndiGo has announced a six-month ban, the final decision on severity and the duration of flight ban on Kamra depends on the airline’s internal committee, which, according to rules, must conclude its enquiry within 30 days.

