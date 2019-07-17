Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict today: A timeline of the case at The Hague 

At 6.30 pm IST on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between India and Pakistan. Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the court, will read out the decision at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Navy officer, was arrested allegedly on March 3, 2016, and India was informed on March 25. He was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

2016-2017

India told ICJ that Kulbhushan Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan” on March 3, 2016. Pakistan informed India only on March 25, 2016. India sought consular access that same day, and repeatedly afterward. On January 23, 2017, Pakistan requested assistance in an investigation concerning Jadhav. On March 21, 2017, it issued a note verbale saying consular access would be considered in the light of India’s response to its request for assistance in the probe.

May 8, 2017

India began proceedings against Pakistan “for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963” in detaining Jadhav, and in his sentencing to death by a military court. India asked that the death sentence be declared violative of international law and suspended, and that Pakistan be restrained from giving effect to it and directed to annul the decision — failing which ICJ should declare the conviction and sentencing illegal, and direct Pak to release Jadhav immediately. India also asked for a direction to Pak to not execute Jadhav until the ICJ disposes of the case. Pak must keep the Court informed of its actions, and does nothing to prejudice his or India’s rights with respect to any decision the court might make.

May 9, 2017

President of the Court asked Pakistan, pending the Court’s decision, “to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make… to have its appropriate effects”.

May 15, 2017

In public hearings, India confirmed the measures it had sought; Pakistan asked the Court to reject request.

May 18, 2017

Court directed Pakistan to not execute Jadhav till it takes a final view, and to keep it informed; decided that until the decision, “it shall remain seized of the matters which form the subject matter of this Order”.

June 13, 2017

September 13 and December 13 were fixed as the deadlines for India’s Memorial and Pakistan’s Counter Memorial respectively.

January 17, 2018

April 17 and July 17 fixed as deadlines for India’s Reply and Pakistan’s Rejoinder respectively.

February 18-21, 2019

India and Pakistan made two rounds of oral arguments at The Hague.

July 4, 2019

ICJ announced that the President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, will read the Court’s decision at 3 pm on July 17.