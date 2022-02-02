Explained: Why Bengal has hiked traffic fines 10 fold, and the new penalties

The West Bengal government recently announced a steep increase in traffic penalties in the state under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Some of the violations have been increased by up to 10 times.

As per a notification dated January 24, penalties have been hiked for jumping the stop line, driving against the flow of traffic, speeding and drunk driving, not possessing a valid pollution under control certificate, and not allowing free passage to emergency vehicles, among other things.

What are the new traffic penalties in West Bengal?

As per the new notification, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet can attract a fine of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 100. The penalty for driving a car without wearing a seatbelt has increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100. A commuter found driving without a valid driving licence would now have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500. For overspending, driving hazardously or racing on the road, the penalty has been revised to Rs 5,000.

If someone is caught repeating the offence of rash driving within three years, the person will be fined up to Rs 10,000. If someone is found violating standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, the fine levied will be Rs 10,000 and the person’s driving licence will be cancelled for three months.

The traffic police will also enforce silence zones across the state. If someone is found blowing their horns near a hospital, school or any other quiet zones, they will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences.

Traffic personnel may fine a driver Rs 10,000 as penalty if he fails to allow free passage to emergency vehicles.

Those empowered to execute these orders include personnel not below the rank of motor vehicles inspector in the officer of Additional Directors, Kolkata zone, PVD, and police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector or sergeant of the district.

Why has the Bengal government decided to increase traffic fines?

The state government has said the aim behind increasing traffic violation fines is to reduce the number of road accidents. The police expects drivers to be more careful now that the fines have gone up.

However, there’s already been a declining trend in road accidents in Kolkata over the last few years. As per data procured from Kolkata Traffic Police, 24,87,545 traffic violation cases were registered. In 2019, this number was more than double at 50,13,386, while in 2018, it was 55,67,200.

Last November, during an administrative meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given stern instructions to control road accidents at Chingrighata crossing. While she specifically spoke about Chingrighata, it was a clear message to cops to take steps to ensure less road mishaps across the city.

At the time, the CM had said, “Human lives are very important. I have noticed accidents one after another, accidents which should not have happened. Let’s sit down together and do something about this.” She was addressing the Bidhannagar and Kolkata police.

How will traffic violators be prosecuted?

Violators will be prosecuted on the basis of digital evidence from CCTV cameras, Speed Enforcer Cameras, Red Light Violation Detectors, etc. The other forms of prosecution include citation by the traffic police, compounding of offences by the officers and seizure of relevant documents of the violators, and pasting of stickers on vehicles found to be parked in ‘no parking zones’.

Violators will be informed through a SMS sent to the mobile number registered against the vehicle. The details of the violation can be access on the Kolkata Traffic Police website.

But, wasn’t Mamata against hiking traffic fines?

Back in 2019, when The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act was supported by transport ministers of around 20 states, Mamata had said the fines would not be enforced in Bengal as the new penalties would distress commuters.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, defending the higher penalties, had said, “This isn’t a revenue income scheme, are you not worried about the deaths of 1, 50,000 people?”

However, Mamata made her stand clear. “I cannot implement this Motor Vehicle Act right now because our government officials are of the opinion that if we implement it, it will overburden people,” she had said.

So, will the fines help Bengal?

Experts believe the big jump in traffic fines is aimed at generating revenue for the government, which channelises huge funds into social schemes.

As per reports, Bengal spends more than Rs 12,000 crore annually on social welfare schemes like Kanyashree (for girl child welfare), Khadyasathi (subsidised ration), Sabujsathi (cycles for students), and Swastha sathi (medical insurance), etc.

Last year, the government rolled out the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, which is aimed at providing financial assistance a women of every household. This scheme, for 1.6 crore beneficiaries, is expected to cost the government Rs 20,000 crore annually.

Mamata has on various occasions said her government is suffering from a lack of funds. In fact, she once described the state’s financial situation post Covid-19 as, “No earning, only burning”.