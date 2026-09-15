Kishau Project: Why was the 660 MW dam delayed, and what changed?

The Kishau Multipurpose Project is a proposed 660 MW dam on the Tons River, with six states signing an MoU after years of disagreement over costs and benefits.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaSep 15, 2026 06:20 PM IST
KishauThe chief ministers of six states signed an MoU for for the Kishau Multi-Purpose Project in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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The chief ministers of six states signed a memorandum of understanding on the long-pending 660 MW Kishau Multipurpose Project on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu signed the MOU for the Rs 15,000-crore project with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

What is the Kishau Multipurpose Project?

The Kishau Multipurpose Project is a proposed large dam and hydropower project on the Tons River, a major tributary of the Yamuna, along the border shared by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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The project envisages a 236-metre-high concrete gravity dam with an installed hydropower capacity of 660 MW. It is also expected to create irrigation potential of about 97,076 hectares and provide up to 617 million cubic metres of drinking and industrial water.

The project site is located mainly in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. The two states signed an MoU to form a joint venture in June 2015, and Kishau Corporation Limited was incorporated in January 2017.

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The project is intended to generate electricity and provide irrigation, drinking and industrial water to the beneficiary states, especially Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Why was the signing of the MoU delayed?

For eight years, Himachal Pradesh held out on signing the MoU over the project cost burden, particularly the power component, and concerns that the state would not enjoy proportionate benefits.

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Under an earlier financial arrangement, the previous BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government agreed to contribute about Rs 800 crore towards the project cost. The current Congress-led government rejected that arrangement, saying it was not in Himachal’s financial interest, and that it would suffer substantial land submergence and displacement.

The project will result in substantial submergence in both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to a 2020 feasibility study, around 2,950 hectares of land will be submerged in total, while 17 villages and approximately 5,498 people are expected to be affected by the project.

Himachal Pradesh also argued that it should not be required to invest heavily in a project whose water benefits would largely go to downstream states such as Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

“As per the MoU, the share of Himachal’s expense on the project will be borne by Delhi and Rajasthan in the ratio of 75% and 25% respectively because these two states will get the water supply. We also do not require power supply at this moment, and the state will receive the money for providing the power to the neighbouring states”, Additional Chief Secretary, RD Nazeem, who was present in the meeting along with CM Sukhu, told The Indian Express.

What does the latest arrangement entail?

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A breakthrough was achieved in June 2026 when the Centre announced that it would bear 90% of the project cost, with the six states sharing the remaining 10%.

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Under the latest arrangement, Himachal Pradesh will enjoy a water share of about 378 million cubic metres. The state is also expected to receive around Rs 600 crore annually in economic benefits from the power component once the project becomes operational, without having to make the corresponding capital investment.

The resulting agreement also stipulates that Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana will bear the cost of Himachal Pradesh’s portion of the power component, currently valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, in exchange for Himachal’s share of water.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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