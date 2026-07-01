‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’: Why agriculture experts hopping from village to village?

The Green Revolution transformed Punjab’s agricultural landscape, turning it into India’s grain bowl and ensuring food security for millions. But more than half a century later, agricultural scientists flag a different kind of crisis: in many parts of Punjab, soil is showing signs of fatigue after years of intensive wheat-paddy cultivation, excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers, declining organic matter and increasing cultivation costs — a crisis less visible than a drought or pest attack, but potentially more damaging in the long run. The challenge today is not simply producing more grain, but protecting the soil health, they say.

The concern is at the core of Punjab Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Langroya’s month-long “Khet Bachao Abhiyan”, which reached more than 6,500 farmers, rural women, village leaders, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), input dealers and other stakeholders in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in June.

Why a campaign like Khet Bachao Abhiyan?

According to scientists, several farmers associate higher fertiliser doses with higher yields. Though fertilisers are essential for crop production, their excessive and imbalanced use can weaken soil structure, reduce beneficial microbial activity and increase production costs. Thus, Punjab’s challenge is not the absence of fertilisers, but their improper use, experts say.

Fields require balanced nutrient levels based on soil testing, but farmers often apply fertilisers on habit rather than according to actual crop requirements.

Dr Pardeep Kumar, Associate Director (Training), PAU, said, “Safeguarding soil fertility is directly linked to the economic survival of Punjab’s farming community. Our focus is to revive fields from chemical exhaustion by putting practical, cost-effective solutions directly into farmers’ hands.”

What scientists and agriculture officers telling farmers?

KVK scientists and agriculture officials spent much of June travelling to villages and interacting with farming communities.

The central message was straightforward: understand soil before applying fertilisers. Farmers were encouraged to adopt soil testing, use fertilisers in balanced quantities, avoid unnecessary chemical applications and improve soil organic matter through green manuring and eco-friendly practices.

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Dr Lekh Raj, Chief Agriculture Officer, SBS Nagar, cautioned farmers over long-term consequences of excessive chemical use and stressed the importance of restoring soil health before productivity begins to decline further.

Vijay Maheshi, ADO (Enforcement), said applying the right nutrient at the right stage could often be more effective than simply increasing dosages.

Why soil health a major concern in Punjab?

Soil is often described as a living system, but continuous cultivation of the same cropping pattern and excessive chemical dependence can gradually reduce soil vitality. As soil health deteriorates, farmers may end up spending more on fertilisers and pesticides to achieve the same yields. Punjab has just 1.53 per cent of the country’s total area, while its share in chemical usage is around 8-9 per cent of the country. According to experts, Punjab has .51 per cent organic matter in the soil against the minimum required of 1 per cent, while the international standard suggests having around 3-5 per cent organic matter in the soil, creating a cycle where input costs rise and the long-term sustainability declines.

How does green manure restore fields?

Dr Jaswinder Kumar, Assistant Professor (Agronomy), said the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ was also aimed at encouraging practical solutions to help restore soil productivity, while reducing cultivation expenses.

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He demonstrated methods to improve soil organic matter during the campaign and highlighted the role of crops such as Sunnhemp in naturally enriching the soil.

He informed participants that KVK Langroya is producing elite green manure seeds and training farmers to develop their own seed stocks.

Scientists believe that increasing organic matter can improve nutrient availability, water retention and overall soil resilience.

Is this only about agriculture or also about public health?

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Explaining how excessive chemical residues can move through the food chain and contribute to long-term health concerns, Dr Rajinder Kaur, Assistant Professor (Home Science), said, “Protecting soil health is not just an agricultural issue but also a public health issue because the quality of food ultimately depends on the quality of the soil in which it is grown.”

How is ‘Khet Bachao’ different from other campaigns?

Unlike a one-day seminar for farmers, Khet Bachao Abhiyan adopted a month-long village outreach model bringing together the entire rural ecosystem. Scientists and experts directly engaged farmers, input dealers, cooperative societies, village leaders, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Custom Hiring Centres through field visits and six specialised training programmes. A dedicated Sarpanch Sammelan helped carry the message to the grassroots level. The campaign also went beyond soil health and farming practices by focusing on rural livelihoods.