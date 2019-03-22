Key takeaways from Grand Alliance’s seat-sharing announcement in Bihar

The opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. While Lalu Prasad’s RJD will contest on 19 seats, Congress will fight from nine seats. The other key parties in the alliance include RLSP (5) HAM-S (3) and VIP (3).

Advertising

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi would be the Grand Alliance candidate from Gaya, while RJD has fielded convicted former MLA Rajballabh Yadav’s wife Vibha Devi from Nawada.

The biggest takeaway from the Grand Alliance’s much-awaited announcement is RJD accommodating one of the Left parties— CPI (ML) in the alliance. This is the first time RJD has entered into an alliance with CPI-ML.

CPI, which had been also trying to get Begusarai seat alliance with Grand Alliance, however, was not considered because of RJD’s reservation against Kanhaiya Kumar.

Advertising

READ | Lok Sabha elections: Grand Alliance seals seat-sharing formula; RJD to contest 19 seats, Congress nine in Bihar

RJD, which had otherwise received flak from the political opponents for conviction of its Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav in a rape case, has fielded Yadav’s wife Vibha Devi from Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress, which was offered only nine seats, would be compensated by a Rajya Sabha berth for any senior Congress leader against the first available vacancy. As Congress has not received the desired Aurangabad seat and was not given some of its desired seats, RJD came up with the offer of Rajya Sabha berth formula.