Explained: The case of the Kerala youth convicted in 2008 Jammu and Kashmir terror training operation

A Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Monday (May 9) upheld the life term awarded to 10 accused in a 2008 case related to the recruitment of youths from the state for terrorist activities in Kashmir. The court also imposed three additional life sentences on the accused.

The case pertains to an alleged plot to radicalise, recruit, and despatch the youths to Pakistan via Kashmir for terrorist training. The plot came to light in October 2008 after four youths from Kerala were shot dead by security forces in Kupwara. Documents found on the men led investigators to Kannur in Kerala, and the arrest of their alleged accomplices, handlers, financiers in the state and in the Middle East.

The High Court said, “Lured by the pleasures of a heavenly paradise, achieved only by killing human brethren and fellow nationals, five young men journeyed to the ‘Paradise on Earth’, only to embrace death before becoming its messengers. Whether the dead now enjoy the pleasures of the elusive paradise is a moot question, but they sure created a living hell for their families who were plunged in grief, coupled with shame.”

Convicted persons

The prosecution named 24 alleged accused, including the four men who were killed in the Kupwara encounter. Two accused, a Pakistani citizen named Abdul Azeez alias Wali, and Muhammed Sabir of Kannur, are absconding. Five others had been acquitted by the trial court in 2013.

On Monday, the High Court acquitted three other accused, and upheld the convictions of the remaining 10 accused.

A key figure among the 10 convicts is Tadiyantavide Nazir, who is identified as the brain behind recruiting the youths for terrorist training. Nazir, who was at one time a close aide of Abdul Nazir Madani, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, is also an accused in several terror-related cases including the serial bombings in Bangalore in 2008. Nazir held indoctrination sessions in various parts of Kerala and Hyderabad in the guise of religious classes from 2006 onward.

Sarfaraz Navas, who had worked in Oman, has been identified as the main financier of the operation. Navas and the absconding Pakistani Wali allegedly sent funds to Nazir through a Bangladeshi hawala operator named Zahid. Navas had been arrested in connection with the Bangalore blasts as well.

Another convict, Abdul Jabbar, had gone to Kashmir to receive terror training but developed cold feet and returned to Kerala, only to be arrested later.

The NIA’s case

In 2013, the NIA special court in Kochi awarded life terms to 13 accused under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The NIA moved the High Court challenging the acquittal of the accused under Sections 120B, 122, 124A, 465 and 471 of the IPC.

The NIA argued that when the offences under UAPA stood established, there was no perceivable reason to acquit the accused of charges of criminal conspiracy, collection of arms with the intention of waging war against India, sedition, forgery of identity cards and use of such forged documents for availing services, which fall under sections of the IPC.

Motive of accused

The accused have been convicted of having conspired to incite and instigate Muslim youths to wage war against the country in response to the alleged atrocities perpetrated against the community. To this end, they chose five persons to proceed to Kashmir, and kept ready another 180 young men, under the leadership of Nazir. The intention was to infiltrate into Pakistan, receive training in arms and ammunition, and return to Kerala to wage war against India through terrorist activities.

According to the NIA, the conspiracy unfolded over a long time and occurred in various places and at different points of time. It started with financial transactions carried out in 2007, when Navas sent money to India. T Nazir arranged meetings among various people at different places and coordinated activities in Kerala, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kashmir. In 2008, he recruited five persons from Kerala and tried to send them to Pakistan through Kashmir.

Witness testimonies

Two terrorists who had surrendered in Kashmir were arraigned as prosecution witnesses. They said that Nazir, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, had kept 180 youths ready for training in Kashmir. The commanders in Dubai were said to be Wali and Navas.

According to the terrorists-turned-prosecution witnesses, the persons from Kerala were given training in “AK-47”, and their intention was to go to Pakistan and come back to Kerala to spread terror in the state. The Kerala youths were killed in separate encounters with security forces.