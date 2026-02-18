Climate to civic bodies, how Kerala’s pioneering Urban Policy looks to define its urbanisation journey

Kerala has become the country's first state to frame an Urban Policy. The roadmap for the next 25 years is crucial for a state that expects 80% of its population to be urban by 2050.

Written by: Shaju Philip
4 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 18, 2026 02:06 PM IST
KeralaA view of Kerala's Kochi city. The state has a rapidly aging population, but urban planning is yet to address their issues. Unsplash
Last Friday, Kerala became the country’s first state to ratify a policy that will shape its urban development pathway over the next 25 years. The roadmap, first announced in the state budget for 2023-24, is crucial for a state that expects 80% of its population to be urban by 2050.

While it can be argued that other states, too, need such a policy, Kerala faces a unique set of ecological and developmental challenges which its Urban Policy can help navigate. Here’s a look at the issues Kerala faces and how the policy looks to address these.

The challenges for Kerala: From urbanisation to climate change

Kerala faces the challenge of managing rapid urbanisation while protecting its small towns that retain a strong rural character. As urban growth intensifies, these settlements risk losing their ecological balance, cultural identity and community-based livelihoods.

Kerala’s narrow geography also exposes its urban areas to hazards such as floods, landslides, coastal erosion and extreme weather events.

In 2018, for instance, Kerala saw its worst floods since 1924, killing hundreds of people. And, in 2024, a cloudburst flattened the Mundakkai-Chooralmala valley in Wayanad district, killing more than 200 people.

Unchecked urban sprawl continues to encroach upon ecologically sensitive zones, particularly wetlands and paddy fields. Most cities lack functional centralised underground sewage systems, relying on unscientific methods such as septic tanks. Kerala has a rapidly aging population, but urban planning is yet to address their issues.

Climate change and urban planning

The Urban Policy calls for integrating climate resilience and disaster vulnerability into every layer of urban planning, such as land use, infrastructure design and investment decisions.

It says planning frameworks should incorporate hazard analysis, vulnerability assessments and long-term climate projections to ensure that urban growth and infrastructure development are resilient, adaptive and sustainable.

The policy also calls for a climate finance mechanism that will support green infrastructure and climate-resilient urban projects. It says the government should prepare a long-term roadmap for infrastructure that is designed to withstand hazards such as floods, rising sea level, extreme rainfall and landslides.

Civic reforms

The policy calls for the reclassification of urban local bodies based on demographic and economic parameters and the formation of metropolitan planning committees.

On the administrative front, it says municipal cadres should be formed to improve efficiency and service delivery. A state-level authority will oversee waste management.

The police also says local bodies should be graded in order to promote accountability. It outlines performance-linked incentives for bodies that excel in service delivery and governance.

Citizen participation

Local bodies should establish a citizen-centric governance framework that improves service delivery, enhances accountability, promotes economic opportunities, and ensures inclusive urban growth through coordinated planning and technology-enabled systems.

Citizen participation in governance should be institutionalised, it says, through digital platforms, e-ward sabha, and grievance redressal systems.

Monitoring cells should be established to track infrastructure performance and service. GIS and AI should be integrated to improve efficiency and decision making. City specific entrepreneurship should  be promoted.

Circular economy

The policy calls for a shift to urban circular economy, to create carbon neutral cities and foster new green economic opportunities. This transition entails overhauling linear model waste management to a regenerative system.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala.

 

