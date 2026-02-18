Climate to civic bodies, how Kerala’s pioneering Urban Policy looks to define its urbanisation journey

A view of Kerala's Kochi city. The state has a rapidly aging population, but urban planning is yet to address their issues. Unsplash

Last Friday, Kerala became the country’s first state to ratify a policy that will shape its urban development pathway over the next 25 years. The roadmap, first announced in the state budget for 2023-24, is crucial for a state that expects 80% of its population to be urban by 2050.

While it can be argued that other states, too, need such a policy, Kerala faces a unique set of ecological and developmental challenges which its Urban Policy can help navigate. Here’s a look at the issues Kerala faces and how the policy looks to address these.

The challenges for Kerala: From urbanisation to climate change