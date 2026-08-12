Kerala to Keralam: As Lok Sabha clears Bill, why the state sought the change

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 11) passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 by voice vote, amid Opposition protests in the House. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 11) passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 by voice vote, amid Opposition protests in the House. The Bill seeks to change the name of the state from “Kerala”, as it appears in the Constitution, to “Keralam”.

The Bill follows two unanimous resolutions passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, in August 2023 and June 2024, seeking the change. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal in February this year, after which the Bill was referred to the state assembly, which unanimously backed it.

What has Kerala sought, and why?

In June 2024, the state assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to take steps under Article 3 of the Constitution to change the state’s name to Keralam. This was the second such resolution passed by the assembly, after the earlier one in August 2023.