Explained: Kerala buildings gone, what about the debris?

After four apartment complexes built in violation of CRZ rules in Maradu, Kochi, were destroyed by controlled implosions over the weekend, the Kerala government faces the task of removing the debris and clearing the sites on waterfronts.

On Monday, the Supreme Court, on whose orders the buildings were razed, said the matter would not be disposed of until the state removed the debris. “There are reports that some portion of debris has fallen in backwaters. You have to restore the area,” the court told the counsel for Kerala, PTI reported. The day after the second round of demolitions, area residents complained about the dust in the air, and the Maradu municipal body said water would be sprayed on the debris in the coming days.

HOW MUCH DEBRIS: The rubble at the four sites is estimated to be in the order of 76,250 tonnes. In addition, there are about 1,000 tonnes of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars, which will be separated from the concrete. Chennai-based Vijay Steels, one of the two demolition contractors (they pulled down the twin towers of Alfa Serene on Saturday), will employ engineers and machinery to begin extracting the steel bars from Tuesday.

CONCRETE RUBBLE: Kochi-based Prompt Enterprises, which is into construction and land development, has the Rs 35 lakh contract for the removal of the concrete rubble. The separation of the steel and removal of the concrete will happen simultaneously at all four locations.

Prompt Enterprises will shift the concrete rubble to its yards in Alappuzha district. There, the concrete blocks will be broken into tiny 6mm and 12 mm pieces using an Austrian made crusher called Rubble Master-80.

The concrete chips from the rubble of Holy Faith H2O and Jain Coral Cove will be used to make hollow bricks and pavement tiles. The rubble from the other two sites will be used for land-filling and related purposes. The reuse of concrete debris from demolition sites to make bricks is a common practice in Western countries, and is catching on in India, industry experts said.

HOW MUCH TIME: The shifting of the debris from the demolition sites is expected to be completed within 70 days.

