Explained: Why Kerala local body election results are a victory for Pinarayi Vijayan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers celebrate during counting day of Kerala local body elections, in Kozhikode, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: As counting of votes in the local body elections is inching towards the final lap, the ruling LDF has gained a clear edge in village, block, district panchayats, municipal and corporation councils in Kerala. The LDF, which had won a majority of local bodies in 2015, is poised to either retain its existing numbers or improve its tally further.

Victory for Pinarayi Vijayan

The huge surge of the LDF is a major victory for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been the lone face of the party as well as the government. Vijayan had faced a setback in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when the LDF bagged only one out of 20 seats. Although the local body elections are a different ball game, the results are being viewed as a referendum on his government which is headed for Assembly elections less than six months away.📣 Follow Express Explained on Telegram

Scandals verses achievements

The local body elections were held at a time when the Vijayan government, as well as CPI (M), have been traversing through a turmoil period. The prevailing political situation in Kerala has been adverse for Vijayan, whose office has been in the thick of the gold smuggling scandal. Even the party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been forced to go on leave after his son was jailed in a drug case.

While the Opposition has raised serious allegations against the CMO and the government, Vijayan has treaded a different path. His focus during the electioneering has been the achievements of the government, particularly the welfare schemes, which have been fattened under his regime, and several grassroots-level intervention, including housing for the poor.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in the election on December 14, 2020. (Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in the election on December 14, 2020. (Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Vijayan could strike a chord with the voters by highlighting the government’s interventions in their daily life and local development. The results trickling in shows that the gold smuggling scandal and several other corruption charges raised against the CMO, has not made any impact among the voters.

Gaining central Kerala through Kerala Congress (M)

This was the first electoral battle after CPI (M) brought long-term Congress ally Kerala Congress (M) to the LDF fold. Vijayan has been the mastermind behind bringing Kerala Congress (M), the regional Christian party led by Jose K Mani, into the LDF. Taking Kerala Congress (M) as an ally in the political front had evoked protest from CPI, the second leading ally of LDF. But, Vijayan could silence such opposition from within the LDF. As LDF won several traditional UDF strongholds in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta, where KC (M) has high stakes, the move has become another testimony to the pragmatic politics of Vijayan. As the decision seemed to have yielded results, Vijayan could further consolidate his clout within the LDF.

Highlighting secular politics

The local body elections showed Congress and CPI (M) warring over the legacy of secular politics in Kerala, which is always a key to win any elections in the state. The Congress decision to go for an electoral understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami’s Welfare Party of India (WPI) gave an opportunity for the CPI (M) to show that UDF is cosying up to communal forces. That campaign helped Vijayan gain back a section of Hindu voters who had gone away from the LDF over the entry of women in Sabarimala temple in 2018. Also a section of Christians, particularly the Catholic community, has raised voice against Muslim organisations gaining upper hand in UDF politics. This has also been highlighted by the LDF in the electioneering.

