Why Kerala wants some of its forest spots taken off Google Maps

The Kerala state Forest Department is likely to submit a final list of illegally geotagged locations to online map platforms to get them to remove the tags. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Indiscriminate geotagging of locations in Kerala’s forests is now illegal. The Kerala government’s Forest Department has decided to find locations in the state’s forests that have been illegally geotagged by individuals on online map platforms and remove them.

Rajesh Ravindran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force for the state forest department, told The Indian Express that this is being done to prevent people from entering sensitive ecological spots at the expense of their lives and that of the animals and fauna which exist there.

Earlier, Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer M Joshil had sought the removal of Google Maps listings inside reserve forests in his district noting that these were encouraging illegal entry. Here’s what to know.