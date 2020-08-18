Quixplained: What triggered Kerala’s Idukki landslide?

The location where the landslide was triggered had a 40° slope, and any slope above 20° is vulnerable to slipping during heavy rain.

The toll in the landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district rose to 58 on Sunday even as 12 others remained buried under debris over two weeks after the incident at a settlement of tea estate workers. Local people said more are missing as many had come as guests from other areas. Only a handful of residents, who were away, have survived. The victims included 31 persons of one extended family who lived in adjacent quarters, and six temporary staff at the Eravikulam National Park. Nineteen schoolchildren have either died or are still missing.

The landslide happened at 10:45 pm on August 6 at Pettimudi, a hamlet in Rajamala ward under Munnar village panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki district. Workers of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company (P) Ltd were living in Pettimudi. The location where the landslide was triggered, according to the Kerala Geology Department, has a 40° slope, and any slope above 20° is vulnerable to slipping during heavy rain. The soil has a high content of sand, which absorbs more water, takes a loose form, and is at risk of slipping down.

The landslide occurred in Kerala’s Munnar The landslide occurred in Kerala’s Munnar

Rocks, slurry and sludge crashed down nearly 2 km to a patch of the valley Rocks, slurry and sludge crashed down nearly 2 km to a patch of the valley

Idukki lies in the Western Ghats region of Kerala Idukki lies in the Western Ghats region of Kerala

What triggered the landslide? What triggered the landslide?

So far 54 bodies have been retrived So far 54 bodies have been retrived

Also in Explained | Quixplained graphic: What are tabletop runways?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd