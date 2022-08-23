Explained: Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

The protest against the construction of the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram intensified on Monday, with fishermen laying siege to the port, from sea and land. The protest, which has already completed a week, is expected to continue as the fishing community under the leadership of the Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has said they will continue protests until all their demands are met.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the issue in the Assembly saying that the protest in some regions seemed “orchestrated”. The government, he said, was ready for discussion and wanted to resolve the concerns faced by the fishing community but could not agree to halting the project.

On August 19, talks held by Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman with representatives of the Latin Archdiocese to placate the fishing community did not yield any results even though the government agreed to the majority of their demands.

So, why are the fishermen protesting?

Even though the biggest demand of the protesters is to halt the construction of the Rs 7,525 crore deep-water seaport and container transhipment terminal at Vizhinjam and conduct a proper environmental impact study, the community has also put forward six other demands. These include the rehabilitation of families who lost their homes to sea erosion, taking effective steps to mitigate coastal erosion, providing financial assistance to fisherfolk on days of weather warnings, distributing compensation to families of those who lost their lives in fishing accidents, providing subsidised kerosene, and addressing the Muthalappozhi dredging.

In the discussions held by the government, all demands, except providing kerosene subsidy and the halting of the port construction, were agreed upon with the government agreeing to find accommodation for relocated families before Onam.

Rethin Pulluvila, a representative of Pulluvila ward and a member of the coastal community, says that they have been raising these demands for a long time now.

“We had conducted protests outside the government secretariat but did not get a response,” he said. Pulluvila, who has been protesting since the first day of the ongoing agitation, says they will continue their protest until all their demands are met and implemented.

Vizhinjam port location. (Source: Feasibility report/Vizhinjam International seaport Ltd) Vizhinjam port location. (Source: Feasibility report/Vizhinjam International seaport Ltd)

A J Vijayan, a member of the Coastal Area Protection Forum who has been opposing the project since the beginning, says the reason for the widening protest is the awareness among the fishing community as they are experiencing the real impact of the port project on their day-to-day life.

He says that more than 100 families lost their houses due to coastal erosion last year adding that there is no official data on the relocated families except for some church records.

According to him, around 300 families are currently lodged in schools and camps even though there are more families affected as some of them are staying in rented accommodation and relatives’ houses.

Apart from coastal erosion, they also have concerns related to the position of the port that is near the fishing harbour, which will potentially impact the tranquillity of the sea and fishing.

The community is also worried about losing their livelihood as the proposed shipping channel is passing through a locality where many fisherfolk are located.

“Even if the church decides to stop this (protest), the fishermen cannot. Even if they stop, they will come back more vigorously if any incidents happen in the future. The government should realise it,” Vijayan said. “Even though the government agrees to a lot of demands during discussions, they may not implement it. So we can only stop the protest once they implement their offers,” he added.

Pulluvila says that ever since the port construction began, fisherfolk have to go into the deep sea to catch fish and this has added to fuel costs. Since the government eliminated the kerosene subsidy, they are already spending more on fuel.

Vijayan says apart from halting work, all construction until now should be dismantled to resolve the issue. He said this is an apt time as the company has not even completed one-third of the work.

Two shoreline studies, one finding

Even though the project was supposed to be operational by 2019 according to the initial agreement, the Adani group cited multiple reasons – from the 2017 Okhi cyclone to the Covid-19 pandemic – for the delay and the project is now slated to be completed by 2023, minister for ports Ahammad Devarkovil had said last year. Another issue the company faced was the shortage of granite boulders for the construction of a 3.1 km breakwater, a major component of the project, of which only 1 km is complete.

Vijayan said the community was also provoked by the annual shoreline studies that concluded that there were no changes in coastal erosion due to the port work, even though the impact was clearly evident.

The Annual Shoreline Monitoring report by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, in 2019 had concluded that the spots of erosion such as Valliyathura, Shangumugham, and Punthura remained the same before and after the commencement of the port construction in 2015.

The same study in 2021 noticed erosion at Kochuveli (250m), Shangumugham (100m), Valliyathura (50m), Cheriyathura (120m), Punthura (150m), Mullur (290m) and Pulluvila (500m), but the findings remained the same that the port activity has less impact as the Arabia Sea witnessed high wave activities and cyclones.

Vizhinjam seaport and the question of its viability

India’s first mega trans-shipment container terminal if completed, the Rs 7,525 crore Vizhinjam International Multi-Purpose Deepwater Seaport Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport that is being built under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with Adani Ports Private Limited has invited criticism and concerns related to its impact on the fishing community and feasibility ever since its announcement.

Vizhinjam port location with respect to International East-West shipping route. (Source: Feasibility report/Vizhinjam International seaport Ltd) Vizhinjam port location with respect to International East-West shipping route. (Source: Feasibility report/Vizhinjam International seaport Ltd)

On December 5, 2015, the then chief minister Oommen Chandy laid the foundation stone for the project that has 30 berths and can handle Megamax container ships. The project will be as advanced as modern seaports and will help improve the nation’s economic prospects as it is close to international shipping routes, according to the Adani group. The port is also expected to attract a considerable share of trans-shipment traffic since it can compete with Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai.

According to Vijayan, however, the project will only put the government in a debt trap as the government is spending 67 per cent of it. He says the project might meet the fate of the Vallarpadam Terminal in Kochi, which has failed to make a profit even though it was opened in 2011.