scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute: What is the 1991 Places of Worship Act?

The masjid committee had argued that the Places of Worship Act — which freezes the religious status of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947 — barred the changing of the character of the mosque.

Gyanvapi mosqueA May 2022 photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI)

At the heart of the decision on Monday (September 12) by the Varanasi District and Sessions Court dismissing the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of the civil suits filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship at the complex, is the interpretation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The committee argued that the Places of Worship Act—which states that the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, must be maintained—barred the changing of the character of the mosque.

In his verdict, District Judge A K Vishvesha observed that among the “main contentions of defendant are…the suit of the plaintiffs is barred by Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.” However, the judge observed that according to the plaintiffs, “they were worshipping…at the disputed place incessantly since a long time till 1993. After 1993, they were allowed to worship the above-mentioned Gods only once a year under the regulatory state of Uttar Pradesh. Thus, according to plaintiffs, they worshipped…at the disputed place regularly even after 15th August 1947.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report

“Therefore, The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, does not operate as bar on the suit of plaintiffs and the suit is not barred by…the Act”.

Political Pulse |Rethink began earlier, Gyanvapi order could bring Kashi, Mathura back on BJP table

What is the 1991 Places of Worship Act?

The long title describes it as “An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion, in full or part, of a place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination — or even a different segment of the same religious denomination.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Section 4(1) declares that the religious character of a place of worship “shall continue to be the same as it existed” on August 15, 1947. Section 4(2) says any suit or legal proceeding with respect to the conversion of the religious character of any place of worship existing on August 15, 1947, pending before any court, shall abate — and no fresh suit or legal proceedings shall be instituted.

Advertisement

The proviso to this subsection saves suits, appeals and legal proceedings that are pending on the date of commencement of the Act if they pertain to the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship after the cut-off date.

Section 5 stipulates that the Act shall not apply to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, and to any suit, appeal or proceeding relating to it.

Don't miss |A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kashi too’

Why was the 1991 law enacted?

The Act was brought by the then Congress government of Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao at a time when the Ram Temple movement was at its peak. The Babri Masjid was still standing, but L K Advani’s rath yatra, his arrest in Bihar, and the firing on kar sevaks in Uttar Pradesh had raised communal tensions.

Advertisement
Heavy police presence outside the Varanasi district court ahead of the verdict (Express photo)

Moving the Bill in Parliament, then Home Minister S B Chavan had said: “It is considered necessary to adopt these measures in view of the controversies arising from time to time with regard to conversion of places of worship which tend to vitiate the communal atmosphere… Adoption of this Bill will effectively prevent any new controversies from arising in respect of conversion of any place of worship…”.

The main opposition BJP had strongly opposed the Bill.

Also Read: |What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex?

What did the Supreme Court say about the Places of Worship Act in its Ayodhya judgment?

The constitutional validity of the 1991 Act was not under challenge, nor had it been examined before the Supreme Court Bench that heard the Ramjanmaboomi-Babri Masjid title suit. Even so, the court, while disagreeing with certain conclusions drawn by the Allahabad High Court about the Act, made specific observations in its support.

“In providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of public worship as they existed on 15 August 1947 and against the conversion of places of public worship, Parliament determined that independence from colonial rule furnishes a constitutional basis for healing the injustices of the past by providing the confidence to every religious community that their places of worship will be preserved and that their character will not be altered,” the court said.

Petitions challenging the Act are pending before the Supreme Court. The law has been challenged on the ground that it bars judicial review, which is a basic feature of the Constitution, imposes an “arbitrary irrational retrospective cutoff date”, and abridges the right to religion of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:59:34 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: Replacement blood donation prevalent despite State Blood Transfusion Council’s directive

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby
T20 World Cup India squad

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world
Opinion

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement