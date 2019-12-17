Explained: Who are the new Karnataka groups in list of STs?

The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha on January 9, 2019, by the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram. The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha on January 9, 2019, by the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote. The Bill seeks to include the Taliwara, Parivara and Siddi tribal communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, which will ensure that they get reservation and other benefits provided by the government in Karnataka.

The Bill amends the section of The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 that deals with STs in Karnataka. The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha on January 9, 2019, by the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram.

Who are these tribes?

Late on December 13, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I welcome the decision of Rajya Sabha to pass the Bill to include Talawara, Parivara & Siddhi communities under Scheduled Tribes. Our state govt, in 2014, had recommended the Central govt to include these communities under Scheduled Tribes based on the study by KulaShasthri.”

In 2014, the government of Karnataka in a letter to the central government, recommended the inclusion of the Parivara and Taliwara “as synonyms castes of Nayuka caste in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka”.

A copy of the letter was tweeted by Siddaramaiah along with his tweet.

The letter makes a reference to an ethnographic study conducted by the anthropology department of Karnataka University, which estimated the population of the Parivara community at roughly 2.58 lakh and that of the Taliwara community at 8.6 lakh.

It added that most people from these communities live in Mysore, Chamrajanagara, Mandya and Tumkur districts and a “thin population” resides in Udupi, South Canara and North Canara districts with a majority of them employed as coolies, engaged in collecting firewood, husbandry and the cottage industry, thereby “leading a life of lower status”.

Referencing the study, the letter said the communities’ life cycle rituals, language, lifestyle, standard of living, physical features, socio-economic and educational status and their geographical isolation are “characteristic features”, “similar to that of scheduled tribe and also Beda, Nayaka and Valmiki”, communities that are already included in the ST category in the state of Karnataka.

“In view of the above, Government of Karnataka hereby recommends to Government of India to include the Parivara and Talawara castes as synonyms of Nayaka caste in the list of Scheduled Tribes SI No. 38 of the existing Scheduled Tribes List in the State of Karnataka.”

What does the Bill amend?

The Bill amends the 1950 order by granting ST status to and including the communities ““Parivara and Talawara as Synonyms of ‘Nayaka’ at Sl. No.38 and (ii) “Siddi” community of Dharwad and Belagavi districts along with existing ‘Siddi’ community of Uttar Kannada district at Sl. No. 50, in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka,” an official press release said.

