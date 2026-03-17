Why Karnataka’s railway exams were cancelled over a language row

The South Western Railway (SWR) was forced to postpone its recruitment examination on Tuesday (March 17) after the organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested near exam centres across Karnataka, objecting to the tests being conducted only in English and Hindi.

Following protests, the SWR withdrew the examination schedule and said it was postponed until further notice. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the events on X, stating, “Despite peaceful protests, the department failed to respond in time, cancelling the examinations at the last moment and leading to the present confusion.”

He also asked for the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wrote, “Had the department acted early and allowed the examination in Kannada, this situation could have been avoided.”

KRV members during the protest in Bengaluru on March 17. (PTI Photo) KRV members during the protest in Bengaluru on March 17. (PTI Photo)

What was the examination in question?

The Mysuru Division of the SWR issued a notification on February 25, 2025, for a promotion examination. Such exams are held for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ employees, providing them with an opportunity to secure a promotion. It was to be held for 194 Goods Train Manager posts, with a 60% quota for existing employees.

On November 5, 2025, another notification was issued for 101 posts under the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination with a 15% promotional quota.

Both exams were scheduled for March 17, 2026.

How did the controversy unfold?

According to the candidates, the examination notification mentioned a three-language policy when it was first released, meaning it would be conducted in English, Hindi and Kannada. However, a later notification only mentioned Hindi and English.

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In a letter dated February 12, the All India OBC Railway Employees Association wrote to the General Manager of the SWR and demanded that the examinations be conducted as per the official language policy of the Government of India, and that, in its absence, Kannada-speaking employees faced disadvantages.

It said, “It is submitted that as per the Official Language Policy of the Government of India, the provisions of the Official Languages Act, 1963, and instructions issued from time to time by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), employees are entitled to use and appear for examinations in regional language – KANNADA.”

“The spirit of these provisions is to ensure equal opportunity, natural justice, and elimination of language barriers in career progression. However, it has been observed that in several recent departmental promotional examinations, question papers and related instructions were issued only in English/Hindi without providing the option of the Regional Language, particularly Kannada within SWR jurisdiction,” it added.

What is the official policy in such matters?

According to Railway Board guidelines issued in a July 8, 1992 circular, all departmental examinations must be conducted in three languages — Hindi, English, and the respective regional language.

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South Indian states have long stressed the need for a three-language policy in recruitment concerning Public Sector Banks, the Indian Railways and other central agencies to encourage local recruitment. In his post on X, Siddaramaiah alleged that the “continued imposition of Hindi in recruitment processes across central departments” led to the unfair treatment of local candidates.

This is also not the first time that Kannada has been excluded. KRV president Narayana Gowda spoke at a recent press conference in 2008 about protests erupting over a recruitment drive for Group ‘D’ posts conducted only in Hindi and English, which was eventually halted.

Gowda said, “In 2008, about 4,000 group ‘D’ posts recruitment was being held with only English and Hindi language in an attempt to fill all the posts with Bihar candidates. Following the protests, it was stopped. Now, the Central government wants to introduce the same.” Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then Union Railways Minister, faced criticism at the time.

KRV is a politically active organisation in the state. Candidates and other local organisations also criticised the abrupt notification change in this case, pointing out that those who had prepared for the examination in Kannada were left with no recourse. They alleged that it was an attempt to impose Hindi and eliminate the chances of local aspirants.

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The KRV has further demanded that the MPs intervene in the matter. “Had it happened in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the local MPs would have raised their voice for their language. Our MPs have shown no spine,” Gowda said.

“I spoke to Minister of State for Railways V Somanna. He expressed his helplessness and said everything was being done from Delhi. When the local languages are being included for the railways examinations in other states, why shouldn’t it be in Karnataka?” he added.

What have the railways said?

The SWR, which is yet to announce the new dates, has said that the regular examination is conducted abiding by the three-language policy, but the promotion examination is being conducted in Hindi and English.

An official in the SWR claimed that the examination for promotions is computer-based, which is why Kannada has not been added as an option. When questioned about their earlier notification, which clearly mentioned that exams would be held in three languages, the official said that they would revert with clarity about the examination.

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A meeting was convened on Tuesday to look into the matter.