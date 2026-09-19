What led to Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman’s ouster: Leaked papers, a job for his daughter

From question papers leaked to a select group of candidates to the alleged illegal selection of its chairman’s daughter, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is mired in controversy over two major recruitment scandals. Its chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar has been suspended even as the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing multiple allegations of nepotism and corruption.

One case relates to the recruitment of the KPSC chief’s daughter Suma Sahukar (28) to the post of industrial extension officer in the state industries and commerce department under the OBC quota, allegedly using a fake income certificate.

The second case, in which the chairman’s anticipatory bail was rejected on September 7 amid CID investigations, concerns the recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, where 29 of the selected candidates, including another alleged relative of the chairman, are accused of receiving the question paper a day before the exam.

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Both cases, in which selection began in 2024 and was completed in July this year, are before the Karnataka High Court. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has sought a CBI probe into Suma’s recruitment, while an affected candidate in the other case, Dr Manjunath (30), has sought a probe by the central agency into the veterinarians’ recruitment. The court has barred coercive police action against some of the 29 alleged beneficiaries and reserved its verdict on the CBI-probe demand.

On September 7, the CID told the High Court that Sahukar was allegedly in frequent contact via internet calls with middleman and self-styled BJP worker Basavaraj Kannale, who allegedly leaked the veterinarians’ exam paper along with the arrested KPSC controller of exams, IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar. Gangwar has been arrested and the KPSC chairman questioned by the CID three times in the case.

KPSC records show the salary of its chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar in 2023. His daughter had declared the annual family income as Rs 40,000, police said. KPSC records show the salary of its chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar in 2023. His daughter had declared the annual family income as Rs 40,000, police said.

Job for chairman’s daughter

Hearing BJP MLA Yatnal’s plea on July 20, the High Court observed that the allegations, if true, “have the potential to erode the sanctity of a constitutional institution entrusted with one of the most solemn public functions — the recruitment of meritorious candidates into the civil services of the State”.

According to the FIR filed on July 10 by a KPSC representative, the Commission had called for recruitment to 50 posts of Industrial Extension Officers in March 2024. Sahukar’s daughter Suma applied under the OBC III B category, wrote the exam in July 2025, and was selected in January 2026. During document verification in February this year, she allegedly produced an income certificate showing Rs 40,000 annual family income, as per the FIR registered for forgery and fraud.

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However, the FIR said, her father became a KPSC member on September 3, 2019 at Rs 2.05 lakh a month, and chairman on April 5, 2021 at Rs 2.25 lakh a month. KPSC records show Sahukar’s gross monthly salary as chairman was Rs 3.60 lakh in 2023 — more than Rs 42 lakh a year, over 100 times what Suma claimed was her family’s annual income.

Suma was granted conditional anticipatory bail on July 24. Her father was suspended by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 25, on the state cabinet’s recommendation.

Fraud in posts for veterinarians

In an FIR filed on July 24, 2026, against Sahukar and two unnamed KPSC members, Dr Manjunath and 24 others alleged they were wrongly denied selection to 400 veterinarian posts announced in 2024. The FIR states 29 candidates scored abnormally high marks in the January 2026 test, including an alleged relative of the KPSC chairman.