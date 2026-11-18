Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 18) seeking urgent Central Water Commission (CWC) clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu drinking water project to mitigate Bengaluru’s water crisis.

The letter comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar demanded that the Central Government grant necessary forest and environmental clearances for the project.

The development comes even amid criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s recent visit to Delhi from his state lawmakers, including former CM MK Stalin, over his purported silence on the project.

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In July, Vijay urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July to ensure that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir does not receive any statutory or administrative clearance unless it complies with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s 2007 award and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment on sharing the river’s waters.

This request came days after a reply by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in Parliament on July 27, which said the Supreme Court’s February 16, 2018 judgment did not expressly require Karnataka to obtain the consent of downstream States before constructing a structure across the Cauvery.

The dispute raises a larger question: Can Karnataka proceed with a reservoir on the Cauvery without affecting the water allocations and release arrangements already determined by the tribunal and the Supreme Court?

What is the Mekedatu project?



The Mekedatu balancing reservoir is planned across the Cauvery river in Ramanagaram district, around 100 km south of Bengaluru, close to the point where the river enters Tamil Nadu.

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With a proposed storage capacity of 48 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) and an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore, the project has remained a major point of disagreement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery at Mekedatu (Wikimedia Commons) The Cauvery at Mekedatu (Wikimedia Commons)

Karnataka maintains that the reservoir is primarily intended to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements, replenish groundwater in the region and generate hydropower. It has argued that the project is not intended to facilitate additional irrigation and would not change the water allocations established under the tribunal award and the Supreme Court judgment.

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Tamil Nadu, however, has opposed the proposal on the grounds that additional storage upstream could give Karnataka greater control over the timing and quantity of water reaching downstream areas, particularly during years of deficient rainfall.

Why had Vijay earlier objected to the Centre’s position?

In his communication to the PM in July, Vijay argued that the Mekedatu proposal could not be considered merely as an infrastructure or engineering project, since it has implications for the existing arrangements governing the sharing of Cauvery waters.

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He invoked Clause XI of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, which restricts an upper riparian State from taking action that affects scheduled water deliveries to lower riparian States.

The clause states: “Any upper riparian State shall not take any action so as to affect the scheduled deliveries of water to the lower riparian States. However, the States concerned can by mutual agreement and in consultation with the Regulatory Authority make any amendment in the pattern of water deliveries.”

Vijay’s argument is that the proposed reservoir must be examined in the context of these provisions and the rights of downstream States, rather than solely on the basis of Karnataka’s stated objectives for the project.

He has urged the Union government to ensure that the rights of lower riparian States are protected in terms of both the quantity of water allocated to them and the regulated pattern of releases.

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How did the Cauvery water dispute begin?

The disagreement over the Cauvery has its roots in the allocation and use of the river’s waters between the erstwhile princely State of Mysore, now Karnataka, and the Madras Presidency, which included present-day Tamil Nadu.

Historically, Tamil Nadu used approximately 602 TMC of the river’s total yield, leaving Karnataka with around 138 TMC until the turn of the 20th century.

The Cauvery basin (Wikimedia Commons) The Cauvery basin (Wikimedia Commons)

The two sides entered into an agreement in 1924, which remained in force for 50 years. Under its terms, Tamil Nadu was allowed to expand its agricultural area by 11 lakh acres from an existing 16 lakh acres. Karnataka, meanwhile, could increase its irrigation area from three lakh acres to 10 lakh acres.

The agreement expired in 1974. Karnataka subsequently argued that its provisions had restricted the State’s ability to expand agricultural activity in the Cauvery basin. It began constructing reservoirs to increase its utilisation of the river’s waters, triggering renewed opposition from Tamil Nadu.

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Following Tamil Nadu’s insistence, the Union government constituted the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 1990 to adjudicate the dispute.

What did the Cauvery tribunal decide in 2007?

After 17 years of hearings, the tribunal delivered its final award on February 5, 2007, determining how the available water in the Cauvery basin should be distributed among the four riparian parties.

Of the 740 TMC available for utilisation, the tribunal allocated:

Tamil Nadu: 419 TMC

Karnataka: 270 TMC

Kerala: 30 TMC

Puducherry: 7 TMC

Environmental protection: 14 TMC

The award also prescribed a monthly schedule for Karnataka to release 192 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu at the Biligundlu measuring station during a normal water year, running from June to May.

The monthly releases were fixed at 10 TMC in June, 34 TMC in July, 50 TMC in August, 40 TMC in September, 22 TMC in October, 15 TMC in November, 8 TMC in December and 3 TMC in January. A further 2.5 TMC was to be released each month from February to May.

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The tribunal also provided for a proportionate reduction in allocations during distress years when the river’s yield was below normal, with the shares of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to be reduced accordingly.

Karnataka challenged the award before the Supreme Court, seeking an allocation of 312 TMC. Tamil Nadu also approached the court, disputing the tribunal’s decision.

How did the Supreme Court modify the allocation?

On February 16, 2018, the Supreme Court modified the tribunal’s allocation, increasing Karnataka’s share from 270 TMC to 284.75 TMC.

Consequently, Tamil Nadu’s allocation was reduced from 419 TMC to 404.25 TMC. The State was, however, permitted to extract 10 TMC of groundwater. Kerala and Puducherry retained their respective allocations of 30 TMC and 7 TMC.

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The three-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, also observed that Karnataka’s drinking water requirements had to be accorded greater priority.

The 2018 judgment and the tribunal’s award form the legal framework at the centre of the present disagreement over Mekedatu.

Why has the Mekedatu dispute resurfaced now?

On November 6, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to a reported site inspection by Union government officials at the proposed Mekedatu dam location. Vijay also expressed concern that the proposed reservoir could affect Tamil Nadu’s stipulated monthly water releases, particularly during the current deficit water year of 2026-27.

At its November 6 meeting, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to ensure a daily flow of 3,000 cusecs at the Biligundlu measuring station for 15 days from November 7. The direction, involving a total release of approximately 3.88 TMC, was subsequently approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

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Tamil Nadu told the committee that its share was short by 16.895 TMC as of November 4 and sought additional releases. Karnataka, however, cited reduced inflows into its reservoirs, drought conditions across the basin and its own water requirements, arguing that it could not release more water. The State said inflows into its four major Cauvery basin reservoirs were 53.88 per cent below the 30-year average.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has stepped up efforts to move the Mekedatu proposal forward. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on November 9 that his government remained committed to implementing the project and maintained that Karnataka did not require Tamil Nadu’s permission to construct the reservoir, subject to meeting its Cauvery water-sharing obligations. He also invited Vijay to send a team for discussions on the project.

Tamil Nadu, however, has maintained its opposition. On November 13, State Water Resources Minister N Anand said the government would not allow Karnataka to construct the dam.

The project has also entered another phase of preparatory work in Karnataka. The project requires 5,096.24 hectares of forest land, and the State has been working on identifying equivalent land for compensatory afforestation as part of the clearance process.