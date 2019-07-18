Karnataka crisis: What’s a ‘whip’, and what does it do?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court’s order in the Karnataka Assembly issue highlighted the Speaker’s discretionary powers under the Tenth Schedule, while also upholding the right of the rebel MLAs to act according to their conscience.

According to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing the rebel MLAs, the SC order renders inoperative the three-line whip issued against the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly.

The court’s prohibition on compelling the rebel MLAs to attend Thursday’s no-confidence motion drew a sharp reaction from the Congress, which said that the order set a ‘terrible judicial precedent.’

What is a whip?

A whip in politics is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as “a written order ordering that party members be present in parliament when there is to be an important vote, or that they vote in a particular way.”

Not to be confused with the device used to inflict violence, the term is derived from the old British parliamentary practice of “whipping in”, or ordering legislators either belonging to the government party or to the opposition to follow the party line.

Whips can be issued by every party which finds representation in the House, irrespective of its strength in that chamber.

Kinds of whips

A whip can be of three kinds. Based on how many times the order is underlined, the importance of the whip can be inferred.

A one-line whip, underlined once, is usually issued by the party to inform its members regarding a vote so that the quorum can be established. Mildest among the three, this directive allows legislators to abstain from voting lest they decide not to follow the party line. They cannot however, in any case, cast a vote against the party.

A two-line whip, underlined twice, directs members to remain present in the House at the time of voting. Abstention in this case invites greater scrutiny from party bosses as compared to a one-line whip.

A three-line whip, the most serious, places an obligation on members to toe the party line. A party employs this whip on important occasions, such as during the second reading of a Bill or a no-confidence motion.

Consequences of disobeying whip

In most countries, defying a three-line whip leads to expulsion from the party. In the UK, this causes the “withdrawing of the whip” from errant legislators, effectively terminating their membership of the party. The members do, nevertheless, continue to retain their seats in the House as independents.

In India, however, rebelling against a three-line whip can risk a legislator’s membership of the House itself. The anti-defection law, given by the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, allows the Speaker/Chairperson of the House to disqualify such a member. The only exception is when more than one-third of a party’s legislators decide to vote against a directive.

Experts, however, have warned against a zealous use of the whip, and have asked that such binding directives be issued only during crucial motions– such as a no-confidence vote. Yet, there is no law so far which bars the use of the whip during ordinary legislation. In the UK, on certain occasions, “free votes” are allowed which permit legislators to vote by their conscience.

Who issues the whip?

The person ordering such a directive is also called a ‘whip’. From its elected members in the house, each party appoints a Chief Whip, as well as a number of additional whips to assist the Chief Whip. Although important office-bearers of a party, this position is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Whips are responsible for effective communication between a party and its members in the chamber. Their function is not only to enforce the party’s mandate, but to keep the high command and ministers mindful of individual opinions and grievances. The whip’s role assumes greater importance when a party has a thin majority and requires discipline to enact its will.

In parliamentary democracies, whips play an important role in helping the house leader to organise proceedings. In the Indian Parliament, party whips are generally represented in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which is led by the Speaker and meets at the beginning of every session.