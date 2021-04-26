Karnataka’s 14-day ‘close down’ explained: What’s allowed and what’s not

A deserted street in Bengaluru. While the state has reported 14,627 Covid deaths so far, Bengaluru has reported 5,905 deaths. (File photo/PTI)

The Karnataka government has announced a 14-day lockdown, which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa a termed “close down”, starting Tuesday night to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Yediyurappa announced ‘close down’ after a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

“The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It’s worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measure in place across the state. Essential groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am and 10 am,” he told reporters, adding that the manufacturing sector and essential services will continue. However, he clarified that “transport services would not ply during the close down period, but there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services.”

“You can interpret it however you want. We have clearly stated what measures we want to bring into effect…”

Why has Karnataka opted for a ‘close down’

Karnataka, especially the capital city Bengaluru, is in the middle of a surge affecting health care infrastructure forcing patients to wait for long to get oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds or to get admitted to hospital. Karnataka has 2,81,042 active cases of which Bengaluru city alone has 1,92,669 cases. While the state has reported 14,627 Covid deaths so far, Bengaluru has reported 5,905 deaths.

Recently, some members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) held a meeting and advised the government to start a two-week-long lockdown in the state.

Karnataka has been under a night curfew on weekdays from 9 pm to 6 am with a weekend lockdown.

What is open and what is not?

Shops selling essential commodities and other essential shops will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am. Hospitals and pharmacies will be open. Liquor shops, restaurants and hotels can stay open but only for takeaway.

The agriculture and horticulture sector, manufacturing sector, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate. But no permission has been granted to garments factories as the workers are in close proximity in these facilities.

The Chief Minister also said that essential services like banking among others would continue to operate. “It has been decided to postpone all elections for six months,” he added.

Transport services including KSRTC and BMTC would not ply during the period, but there are no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services.