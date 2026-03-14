Explained: Karnataka’s new AIB alcohol tax system which will affect liquor prices

The percentage of alcohol in a liquor brand will determine the duty levied on it, effectively ending the existing taxation system. (Freepik)

Karnataka AIB alcohol tax: Come April, Karnataka will be the first state in the country to transition to an Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) based excise duty.

In the budget presented on March 6, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that “the government administered price fixation will be completely deregulated” under the new policy. Distillers will decide the slabs under which their products will fall, in an effort that the state government hopes will help shore up more revenue.

The government describes AIB as “globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation, as it directly targets the alcohol content which is the primary source of negative externalities.” This means that the percentage of alcohol in a liquor brand will determine the duty levied on it, effectively ending the existing taxation system.