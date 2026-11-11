Karakoram-2026: How China and Pakistan are deepening military ties — and what it means for India

China and Pakistan’s longstanding partnership, while not a formal alliance, has emerged as a defining feature of the regional security architecture.

Over the years, their military cooperation has deepened, moving beyond defence acquisitions and joint exercises towards greater functional integration and interoperability.

In this context, the countries’ recently concluded joint exercise, Karakoram-2026, marked a significant milestone — it involved the participation of regular army formations from both countries. Notably, the exercise was conducted in Xinjiang, which borders Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Why the Karakoram-2026 exercise matters

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Karakoram-2026, held from October 14-22 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was the first joint-army level exercise between People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army.