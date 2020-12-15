Explained: A brief history of Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s legal battle

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)

On December 14, a complaint of impersonation, lodged by actor Hrithik Roshan in 2016 against “unidentified individuals”, was transferred from the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). The transfer follows a letter written by the actor’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani to the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the lack of progress in the case.

What does Roshan’s complaint have to do with Ranaut?

In 2016, Roshan had filed the impersonation complaint after days of a heated exchange with colleague Kangana Ranaut. The altercation between the two actors, who had worked together in Krrish 3 (2013), had begun when Roshan sent Ranaut a legal notice after she referred to him as her “silly ex” during an interview. He first responded on Twitter, disputing the existence of any previous romantic relationship with Ranaut. He wrote that there were more chances of him having had “an affair with d (sic) Pope”. Roshan followed this with a legal notice, demanding a public apology from his former co-actor. Ranaut refused to apologise, claiming that the two had been romantically involved in 2014. She sent a counter-notice to Roshan, asking him to take his notice back or face a criminal case.

Why did Roshan file an impersonation complaint?

Roshan’s legal notice alleged mental harassment by Ranaut. It claimed that she had sent him 1,439 emails, to which he never responded, besides telling people in the film industry that they had been in a relationship. It suggested that whoever Ranaut had been in touch with was an imposter, pretending to be Roshan.

The altercation between the two actors, who had worked together in Krrish 3 (2013), had begun when Roshan sent Ranaut a legal notice after she referred to him as her “silly ex” during an interview. (File) The altercation between the two actors, who had worked together in Krrish 3 (2013), had begun when Roshan sent Ranaut a legal notice after she referred to him as her “silly ex” during an interview. (File)

Ranaut denied the suggestion, saying that the particular email ID used for her correspondence with him had been given to her by Roshan himself. She added that the email had been kept private so as to prevent it from having a negative impact on the divorce proceedings between Roshan and his wife Sussanne Khan.

The war of words continued on Twitter in the meantime, with Roshan alleging at one point that Ranaut was “imagining” things as she suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome. His comment led to much criticism, especially parents of children with autism spectrum disorders.

Roshan finally filed a case with the Mumbai police’s Cyber Cell under section 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66( c) — identity theft — and section 66 (d) — cheating by personation using computer resource — of the Information Technology Act. Investigation by the police, however, failed to unearth much as the email ID was found to be US-based and a NIL report was filed in 2017. 📣 Follow Express Explained on Telegram

How did Ranaut react to the latest development?

The news of the case’s transfer to the CIU created a furore on social media, after Ranaut posted a tweet accusing Roshan of dredging up an old issue and asking, “kab tak royega ek chote se affair ke liye (how long will you cry over a minor affair)”. She wrote, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.