Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Much before hordes of trolls called for the boycott of Bollywood movies, there was Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK unleashing his malicious attack on new Hindi releases and the fraternity at alarming regularity. For over a decade, he has been passing derogatory remarks about movies, belittling film personalities and making baseless claims about the industry on social media platforms.

As he alternated between making outrageous and pompous statements, KRK first grabbed public attention around the time of his film Deshdrohi’s (2008) release. He not only featured as its protagonist, a champion of migrant North Indians in Mumbai, but also produced and wrote its story about the discrimination they face in the metropolis. The movie tanked at the box office, was panned by critics, and, most importantly, banned by the Maharashtra government for two months. That, of course, did not deter Khan.

Next year, in 2009, he moved into the Bigg Boss 3 house as one of its contestants. Though the controversial actor-producer might have then come across as a perfect participant given the nature of Bigg Boss to whip up drama and fights for TRP, he was expelled for his volatile behaviour. He threw a bottle at a fellow contestant, Rohit Verma, and threatened to beat him up.

Soon, he fashioned himself as a movie critic and, later, a trade analyst. He joined Twitter in February 2010 and launched his YouTube channel on May 25, 2013. These platforms became his vehicles to share his reviews, mostly malicious and scathing. In the guise of reviews and analysis, he often launched his tirade against the entertainment industry. He declared most of the upcoming releases “a disaster” much before their theatrical run; ridiculed the actors, who featured in them; and rarely shied away from making personal attacks.

The industry mostly chose to ignore his no-filter foul comments. They, even, laughed it off. Many times he has claimed to be more popular than Shah Rukh Khan, who he perceived as his main “competitor”. He has referred to Salman Khan as a “2-Rs-Actor” (a literal translation of the Hindi expression do kaudi) and attacked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) actor for “not knowing how to act”. He called many others, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, “2-Rs-Actor” too.

Recently, he called Akshay Kumar a “dhongi (imposter)”. By distorting Vijay Deverakonda’s name he referred to the Liger actor as “Vijay Anakonda”, apart from attacking his movie. Over the years, he has targeted Karan Johar, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. He posted several videos trashing Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha before its release. Similarly, he declared Ek Villain Returns and Jugjugg Jeeyo as flops before their theatrical run. Of late, he has been targeting other public figures, including cricketers. He blamed Anushka Sharma for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli’s depression.

However, KRK’s videos – full of smear campaigns against popular actors, asinine conjectures, and unsubstantiated gossip – are watched by many. That’s evident from the views that his YouTube videos notched up. He has 5.1 million followers on Twitter, his YouTube channel has 1.11 million subscribers and he is followed by 114k people on Instagram. From the comments of his followers, it is evident that not everyone agrees with his views. Many even poked fun at him. But, strangely enough, he created a social media spectacle — with his sarcasm and ludicrous claims — that many find humourous and entertaining even though they were aware that he often crosses the line.

There have been several occasions when the industry has shot back. Actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation complaint when KRK called the former a “ganjedi” (a marijuana addict). Salman Khan too filed a defamation complaint for calling him and Salman Khan Films “dacoits”. KRK deleted these tweets following the complaints. Ajay Devgn called him out for making a fabricated claim while actress Sunny Leone filed an FIR against him for falsely alleging that she had said “Rape is not a crime”.

The controversial figure, whose real name is Mohammed Rashid Mohammed Iqbal Kamal, came to be known as Kamal Rashid Khan or by it’s acronym KRK when Deshdrohi was released. This August, he changed his name again. He posted on Facebook: “Today I have decided to drop Khan from my name and add my wife’s surname Kumar in my name. My wife’s name is Anita Kumar. So now my name is “Kamal Rashid Kumar”!” He updated his Twitter handle to reflect this change.

As per the information shared on his website, KRK was born on January 1, 1975, in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2009, he had claimed to have a plush house in Dubai. He has hardly posted anything personal barring a brief video of his daughter Farah Khan graduating in May this year and a photo with his mother on last Mother’s Day with a message “…Maa. I miss you.”

Is being foul-mouthed and obnoxious, KRK’s way of standing out in the industry that demands a lot of effort and energy from those seeking success? It is tough to say if KRK was merely thriving on the shock value that he provided through his criticism of the industry, or if he desperately wanted to be a part of this. He did frequently make bombastic claims about outdoing some of the established names in the Hindi film industry. The most recent being the announcement that his next production, Deshdrohi 2, would be bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Can the latest legal action rein in the loose cannon who has been spewing venom against the industry for long?