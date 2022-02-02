Explained: Why open cast mines in Jharkhand continue to be death trap

Five persons were found dead Tuesday after part of an open cast coal mine caved in, in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Officials said the deceased persons had illegally entered the open cast mine located at the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Mugma. The incident has once again open up debate on improving the security at mines so that local people don’t risk their lives for few sacks of free coal.

What is this incident all about?

Some persons from nearby villagers had reportedly gone to the ‘prohibited area’ under ECL. DC Dhanbad Sandeep Singh said a part of the overburdened area of the mine caved in. Later, the administration found four bodies at the spot.”It is a prohibited area and we have asked the ECL to use the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to increase their security,” the DC said.

According to the district mining officer, Dhanbad has 105 mining leases altogether comprising underground, open cast and exhausted mining areas. Some leases are not operational because of lack of statutory clearances. Open cast mining is a traditional ‘cone-shaped’ excavation done for surface mining of coal that does not deep shafts.

What kind of security is present in open cast mines to prevent illegal entry?

Dhanbad Mining Officer Mihir Salkar said security is the ‘primary’ responsibility of the lease holder — in this case ECL — which has been given CISF personnel to patrol the area and keep trespassers out.

However, ECL general manager Bibhas Chandra Singh blamed the local law and order for the trespassers. “We have seen in the past that people come in groups to the mining areas to collect coal and even throw stones at the CISF personnel when they stop them,” Singh said, adding that the CISF has not been able to stop large groups. “We have written several letters to the district administration apprising them of the issue underlining that it is a serious problem.”

What action has been taken after the incident?

While the Dhanbad DC said ECL has been directed to maintain adequate security, an SIT has also been formed by the Dhanbad Police to look into the issue. A mine safety audit from DGMS Dhanbad has been also initiated.

Has there been others incidents of the kind?

Last November, four persons entered an abandoned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) mine in Bokaro district, but survived despite the mine caving in.