Explained: Maintenance protocol at the ill-fated ropeway in Deoghar, Jharkhand

The rescue operation in the ropeway accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district ended on Tuesday (April 12) with three deaths. After the incident took place on Sunday evening, the administration sought help from the Indian Air Force, which was helped by the Army, ITBP, and NDRF. IAF helicopters flew 28 rescue sorties over 26 hours on April 11 and 12; two of the deaths occurred during the operations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced a high-level probe into the mishap, and ordered the registration of an FIR. The state government said that there is no Central Act to regulate ropeways in the country.

When was the ropeway established, and how was it contracted to Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited (DRIL)?

The process to build the ropeway started in 2010 after the Jharkhand government gave the consultancy to RITES, a Government of India enterprise under the aegis of Indian Railways. “Thereafter, DRIL was given the contract through a tendering process,” Jharkhand Tourism Director Rahul Sinha said. “DRIL designed, built, and operated the ropeway. An annual licence fee is paid to the Jharkhand government.”

The steel rope that prima facie slipped from the axle/shaft, causing the accident. The sign, placed at the foot of the ropeway, not far from where people boarded, shows the maintenance checks that were supposed to have been carried out.

What was the nature of the agreement with DRIL?

An agreement for the maintenance of the ropeway system was executed in 2014 between Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) and DRIL. The agreement, which came into force on May 16, 2014, is extendable thrice for a period of five years on each occasion. Broadly the agreement was to ensure that the ropeway is secure and functional at all times with the highest levels of safety, and that it operates in the most efficient manner.

What kind of maintenance work was DRIL supposed to do?

Besides annual, half-yearly, and quarterly maintenance, a daily check was supposed to be carried out. Periodic rescue drills were mandated — the contract said, “Rehearsal of rescue operation to be conducted in every three months.”

Mahesh Mahota, general manager (commercial) at DRIL, said that the company did follow the drill. Some employees of DRIL have, however, alleged that maintenance trolleys were rarely used, and rescue rehearsals were not carried out.

What actually happened, which led to the mishap?

Prima facie the steel rope of 16 mm diameter slipped from the shaft/axle which had a cascading effect leading to the slipping of the ropeway from all its pulleys. This led to all cars being stuck mid-air. More details will be ascertained after an inquiry.

