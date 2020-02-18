Explained: What Rs 2,000 crore in UP budget means to Jewar airport plans

Land for Jewar Airport in Greater Noida. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Land for Jewar Airport in Greater Noida. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Uttar Pradesh government in its Budget 2020-21 on Tuesday set aside a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the upcoming Jewar or the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for FY 2020-21, said, the airport is expected to go operational by 2023. This comes over two months after Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG won the contract to build the proposed airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi.

Development cost

However, according to the Noida International Airport Limited, the development of the airport which will take place in four phases, will cost an estimate of Rs 29,560 crores. The development work of the first phase is likely to commence in 2020 and would cost Rs 4,086.54 crore. The cost includes Rs 2,848.35 crore for compensation over the acquisition of private land, Rs 894.53 crore for resettlement and rehabilitation of families displaced due to the projects, Rs 318.66 crore as additional compensation and cost of assets, and Rs 25 crore in administrative expenses. The airport is set to be completed by 2023.

The Jewar project

Expected to be spread over 5,000 hectares, the plan is to build a two-runway airport by 2022-23 and then, at a future date, to extend it to a 7200-acre six-runway airport, making it India’s largest and among the world’s largest airports. Only the O’Hare International Airport and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are larger, with eight and seven runways, respectively. Other existing airports with six runways are Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Logan International Airport, Boston and Denver International Airport. As of September 2019, the Indira Gandhi International Airport has the highest number of runways in India, three.

According to officials, this will be the third in the national capital region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport.

Why a new Airport?

The Jewar airport is aimed at reducing burden on IGI, seen reaching its peak capacity of handling close to 110 million passengers in the next 6-7 years. It will be a big positive for airlines operating with Delhi as their primary hub, because it will help deal with the restrained growth from the country’s largest airport due to slot constraints on the back of rising demand. The government also expects the airport to serve as an international hub for adjoining locations such as Noida, Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Bulandshahr and particularly Greater Noida, which has seen a surge in manufacturing facilities by several multinationals.

Connectivity

The airport will be located about 72 km from Delhi airport, about 40 km from Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, about 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra. “The location of Jewar Airport will help passengers from not only Delhi but UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana as well,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited.

For connectivity, the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority is looking at options that include a rapid rail transport system and dedicated bus routes. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in cooperation with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, is carrying out an expert study into the feasibility of extending the Metro’s Pink Line until Jewar.

Laying emphasis on developing metro networks, airports and expressways in the state, the budget today also earmarked Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

An arrangement of Rs 358 crore was proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. Besides, there are proposals for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities and an arrangement of Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purpose. In the budget, a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long ‘Ganga Expressway’ from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country.

