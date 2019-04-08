Explained: Want a stake in cash-strapped Jet Airways? What you need to know

Lenders to Jet Airways India Ltd. have invited an expression of interest, or initial bids, for sale of at least 31.2 per cent stake and maximum 75 per cent stake in the airline. Bids have to come in by Wednesday.

Potential buyers must submit their interest by April 10, State Bank of India Ltd., the lead creditor, said in a bid document issued Monday. A strategic bidder should have a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore in the preceding financial year, or at least three years of experience in the airline business.

Accumulated losses in over the last decade have resulted in Jet Airways delaying payments to banks, lessors and employees, leading to founder Naresh Goyal being forced to give up control of the carrier.

Bid conditions in offer doc

Consortiums submitting bids should have no more than three members, with each holding a share of no less than 15 per cent. After qualified bidders are selected, they will be given access to the company’s data and the bid document. Lenders, led by SBI, had said last week that “other options” may be considered if efforts for the stake sale “don’t produce the desired result”.

The lenders had agreed to take a 50.1 per cent stake at an effective cost of Re 1 through the issuance of 114 million new shares in an attempt to bail out the carrier.

Can tickets be booked on Jet?

The situation remains fluid. On most domestic routes, Jet has been deploying aircraft that had been leased, which lessors are repossessing now. On international routes such as London, Amsterdam and Paris, Jet had deployed aircraft that it owns. Also, some of these routes are on the summer schedule filed by the airline with the regulator for a period up to April 25.

Apart from action taken by the lenders, the government is also trying to ensure that a deal is achieved to prevent the collapse of Jet Airways, with 23,000 employees, in the run-up to the elections