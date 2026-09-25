Japanese fighter aircraft took off from Indian soil this week. Here’s why it matters

The Veer Guardian air exercise focused on interoperability and speaks to the growing scope of India-Japan defence ties amid an assertive China in the Indo-Pacific.

Written by: Arav Shah
6 min readNew DelhiSep 25, 2026 07:30 AM IST
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, fly in Tejas fighter aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 26, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (@IAF_MCC/X via PTI Photo)Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, fly in Tejas fighter aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 26, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (@IAF_MCC/X via PTI Photo)
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