Jantar Mantar ‘denotified’ as protest site: How it became Delhi’s hub for dissent

New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests, the Delhi Police announced on Monday (October 12). Three new venues — the Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi, the Burari Ground in North Delhi, and the CBD Ground in East Delhi — have been designated as sites for organising protests and demonstrations.

A notice issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said: “[The] Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen’s right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing ‘designated site’. Based on the Committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified.”

This comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a social media satire page turned pressure group, and several other organisations including Left-affiliated groups had called upon citizens to protest at different spots across Central Delhi, including Jantar Mantar, on Saturday and Sunday. The authorities, meanwhile, deployed thousands of police personnel to secure the surrounding areas and detained thousands of protesters over two days.

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Saurav Das, co-convenor of the CJP, called the move “unacceptable”. In a post on X, he said: “The Jantar Mantar belongs to THE PEOPLE OF INDIA. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?” Calling the move a step towards “denotify(ing) democracy”, he added: “We do not accept this arbitrary decision. It is an assault on people’s fundamental right to protest and peaceful assembly. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar ban raha he (Now the whole country is becoming Jantar Mantar)!”

The venue had been the site of massive protests and hunger strikes organised by the CJP and other outfits in June-July demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities, which finally ended with the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

We explain the history of how a lane abutting the 18th-century astronomical observatory became Delhi’s dissent square, and the prominent protests it has hosted.

How Jantar Mantar became the site for protests

Jantar Mantar was not always Delhi’s protest hotspot. That distinction belonged to the Boat Club, in the heart of the capital, and within earshot of North Block, South Block and Parliament.

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The moment Boat Club would forever come to be associated with came in 1988. For a week beginning October 25, nearly 5,00,000 farmers led by farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait occupied its lawns. They left after assurances of concessions from the Rajiv Gandhi government, but had etched themselves in the collective memory of Delhi by that time.

Later, as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid movement gripped the country, the Congress-led government, already rattled by the farmers’ protest, banned gatherings at Boat Club.

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It became apparent to successive governments that any protest venue had to be controlled. This is when the story of Jantar Mantar as a protest site begins in 1993.

At the time, it seemed like the ideal venue. Though close to Parliament, it was not large enough to hold a big crowd. Besides, the topography of Jantar Mantar, with its two main entry and exit points, was easier to manage.

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There was no ordinance, no official declaration, yet the tree-lined boulevard connecting Tolstoy Road to the Ashoka Road roundabout came to be the only place in New Delhi where Section 144 was not imposed.

The NGT ban and the Supreme Court’s overruling

In October 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appealed to the Supreme Court to ban protests at Jantar Mantar after some residents of the area argued that they had to put up with noise pollution and unhygienic surroundings. The NGT asked authorities to shift protesters to an alternative site — Ramlila Maidan, about 4 km away.

The tribunal cited three grounds while issuing these directions — there is no executive order that demarcates Jantar Mantar as a “protest site”, that it’s marked as a “residential area” in the Delhi Master Plan and finally, that the agitations caused noise pollution.

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In July 2018, however, the Supreme Court ruled against a total ban on protests in the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club area, subject to regulations regarding the manner in which they are organised and the number of people attending the protests.

The prominent protests at Jantar Mantar

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The recent protests by the CJP and other groups were simply the latest in a long line of protests — small and large — that have taken place there over three decades.

Among the most prominent demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in recent times was the one by the country’s top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia led a months-long sit-in, accusing Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. The protest drew nationwide attention and became one of the most high-profile public agitations in recent years.

Police detained protesters during the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026. Photo: Praveen Khanna Police detained protesters during the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026. Photo: Praveen Khanna

The venue has been the site of various other landmark political protests.

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On April 5, 2011, Anna Hazare, then a relatively unknown social activist from Maharashtra, began a hunger strike there to root out corruption and to demand a Lokpal Bill. The movement snowballed, with prominent activists such as Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal joining in, finally leading to the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Between March and April 2017, debt-ridden farmers from Tamil Nadu held an agitation in the national capital for 40 days and demanded a Rs 40,000-crore drought relief package, debt waiver and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre. They carried out dramatic protests, including using skulls, holding dead rats in their mouths to indicate that they will be forced to eat rodents if the situation worsens.

On December 19, 2019, a massive crowd gathered there to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protest site was also witness to protests against the death of 19-year-old Arunachali student Nido Tania in 2014 and the Justice for Nirbhaya campaign in 2012, among others.