Jantar Mantar denotified :From women’s suffrage to US anti-immigration, protest sites across the world

Amid the ongoing protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the SIR of the electoral rolls, Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

The 18th-century observatory had witnessed protests of all kinds over the years, whether it be the Anna Hazare movement in 2011, the Tamil Nadu farmers’ agitation in 2017, demonstrations against the abrogation of Article 370 granting state status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Justice for Nirbhaya campaign in 2012, or the anti-CAA protests in 2019, among others.

Such dissent squares or “free-speech zones” are found at many central locations across the globe and have borne witness to landmark movements and fiery speeches by great leaders, including Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Nelson Mandela and George Orwell.

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Here’s a list of key protest sites in the middle of cities across the world:

Hyde Park, London

It was in 1637 that King Charles I opened the park to the public. Until 1783, the Tyburn Gallows ,a public execution site, stood there, and those executed used to make their final speeches there.

Aerial photograph of Hyde Park, London, courtesy of Luke Massey & the Greater London National Park City Initiative. (Wikimedia Commons) Aerial photograph of Hyde Park, London, courtesy of Luke Massey & the Greater London National Park City Initiative. (Wikimedia Commons)

Following its closure, the tradition of public speaking continued, and the north-eastern part of Hyde Park, known as Speakers’ Corner, turned out to be a spot for Londoners to exercise their freedom of speech. In 1872, an Act of Parliament designated this part of Hyde Park for public speaking.

Speakers’ Corner, Hyde Park. (Wikimedia Commons) Speakers’ Corner, Hyde Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

Speakers’ Corner assumed significance with the Suffragette movement (when women in the UK demanded the right to vote) at the beginning of the 1990s – Sylvia Pankhurst and her followers held many rallies there. The site where the UK’s first Pride march began was also where Nelson Mandela took the stage, and fiery speeches by William Morris, Karl Marx, George Orwell and Vladimir Lenin had reverberated at the park.

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Trafalgar Square, London

With museums, galleries, cultural spaces and historic buildings situated around it, Trafalgar Square in London has witnessed several rallies and demonstrations, ranging from women’s suffrage to demonstrations against the Vietnam War, wars in Afghanistan, Iraq in early 2000s, and climate change.

It was also the site of many suffrage rallies and the meeting place of the Women’s Liberation Movement, as well as the venue of a 100,000-strong Women’s March in January 2017.

Trafalgar square, London. (Wikimedia Commons) Trafalgar square, London. (Wikimedia Commons)

The square bore witness to Bloody Sunday on November 13, 1887, when police clashed with protesters agitating against unemployment and coercion in Ireland.

Apart from that, Trafalgar Square was the venue of several anti-war marches. A British anti-war group held demonstrations in the square on September 19, 1961, using mass nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience to protest. Agitations and demonstrations are held here on weekends on political, religious and civic issues.

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Union Square, New York

Owing to its significance in American labour history, Union Square in New York was named a National Historic Landmark by the United States Department in 1997.

Back in September 1882, at least 10,000 workers paraded through the streets of Union Square.

Union Square in Manhattan, New York City. (Wikimedia Commons) Union Square in Manhattan, New York City. (Wikimedia Commons)

Later, on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the legislation which made Labor Day a national holiday in the US, as per the New York Government Parks website. An 8-foot-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi is also located in the park.

Lafayette Square, US Capitol Grounds

Lafayette Square is the spot where one can view the US president at the White House.

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Originally known as “President’s Park”, the historic landmark has witnessed innumerable protests, ranging from the suffrage movement, Black Lives Matter, the 1973 Watergate protest and anti-war protests to agitation against Trump’s immigration policies.

Aerial view of President’s Park in Washington, D.C. encompassing Lafayette Square (foreground), the White House, and the Ellipse (background).(Wikimedia Commons) Aerial view of President’s Park in Washington, D.C. encompassing Lafayette Square (foreground), the White House, and the Ellipse (background).(Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration planned to add a permanent fence around the park, with gates so that authorities could close it as per their needs. Back in 1991, President George HW Bush could hear slogans raised by anti-war protesters from his bedroom. “Those damned drums are keeping me up all night,” he said.

The US Capitol Grounds saw suffragists march from there to the White House on April 7, 1913, raising their demand that Congress grant women the right to vote.

The 1963 march was a key turning point in civil rights history. On August 28, 1963, more than 2 lakh protesters attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in the US, ultimately pressurising the John F Kennedy administration to move a strong federal civil rights bill in Congress. At this event, Martin Luther King delivered his memorable “I Have a Dream” speech, according to Stanford University.

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The same venue also witnessed the January 6, 2021, riot after supporters of Trump stormed the White House in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s poll victory.

Place de la Bastille, Paris

It’s a symbol of the French Revolution and currently hosts several protests, political demonstrations and citizen marches.

Marking the revolution of 1830, the July Column, topped by the famous Génie de la Liberté, lies at the centre of the Place de la Bastille. It is also known for another revolution in 1789, when it was occupied by the Bastille prison, a symbol of the absolute power of the ancien régime.

The Colonne de Juillet monument on Place de la Bastille Place, in Paris, France. (Wikimedia Commons) The Colonne de Juillet monument on Place de la Bastille Place, in Paris, France. (Wikimedia Commons)

Following the French Revolution, the prison was destroyed completely, and there are no remains of it.