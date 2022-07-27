scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her

Pioneering ethologist and environmental activist Jane Goodall now has a Barbie doll modelled after her. Who is Goodall, and how has she responded to the Barbie?

Written by Vandana Kalra , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 12:49:17 pm
Jane Goodall and her Barbie doll. (Source: Wikimedia Commons; Twitter/@Barbie)

Pioneering ethologist and environmental activist Jane Goodall now has a Barbie doll modelled after her. Dressed in field attire and equipped with a pair of binoculars and notebook, the Barbie launched as part of the “Inspiring Women” series is accompanied by Goodall’s most well-known research subject, David Graybeard, a grey-chinned chimpanzee who she first began interacting with after she went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960. Credited with noticing human-like behaviours amongst chimpanzees, Goodall is also the UN Messenger of Peace and honorary member of the World Future Council.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Who is Jane Goodall?

An English primatologist and anthropologist, Goodall is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Drawn to animals since childhood, in the 1960, without any academic training in the area, Goodall travelled to explore the forests of Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania to observe chimpanzees in the wild. She named them instead of following the norm of numbering them, and made numerous observations that questioned prevalent beliefs about the apes, asserting that chimpanzees too were capable of social interactions.

In Public Service Broadcasting’s 1996 nature programme Jane Goodall’s Wild Chimpanzees, she noted it wasn’t only humans who have personalities and are capable of rational thought and emotions like joy and sorrow.

In 1962, without a bachelor’s degree, she was allowed to enroll at the University of Cambridge to pursue a PhD in ethology. She completed her thesis in 1966 on the subject Behaviour of free-living chimpanzees, that included observations made during her initial study at the Gombe Reserve. The discoveries drastically changed the way the animals were studied and revealed close evolutionary relationship between chimpanzees and humans.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), a global wildlife and environment conservation organisation that supports wildlife research and education, and protects chimpanzees and other primates by supporting sanctuaries and law enforcement efforts.

Primatologist Jane Goodall holds the new Jane Goodall Barbie doll and David Greybeard Chimpanzee. (Jane Goodall Institute/Handout via Reuters)

Jane Goodall’s response to a Barbie modelled on her

A recipient of numerous honorary degrees and awards, Goodall hopes that her doll will encourage young girls to get involved in conservation and environmental projects.

In a statement, she said, “Girls don’t want just to be film stars and things like that; but many of them, like me, want to be out in nature studying animals. And so a Barbie doll who’s Jane is a super idea.”

She notes how once you get out into nature, you are fascinated and want to learn about it and protect it.

Launched just ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14, the Goodall doll is made from 75 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic, in keeping with the ethologist’s focus on protecting the environment.

What is Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women’ series?

Launched in 2018, the Barbie “Inspiring Women” series features dolls based on real-life figures. It was introduced by Mattel, the creator of Barbie, after a survey conducted with 8,000 mothers around the globe found that 86 per cent of them were worried about the kind of role models their daughters are exposed to.

“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” wrote Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, in a news release shared then.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The “Inspiring Women” dolls come with educational information about the contributions made by each of these women to society. Over the years, the series has seen dolls modelled on American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, mathematician Katherine Johnson, and author Maya Angelou.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement