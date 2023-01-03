Jain community protests: What are the issues linked to Jharkhand, Gujarat shrines

Members of the Jain community in Gujarat recently staged protests in various cities, like Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, over their demands related to two holy sites — Shetrunjay hill in Palitana of Gujarat and Sammed Shikhar on Parasnath hill in Jharkhand.

Here is how the two controversies erupted and why the protests are being held.

The Shetrunjay hill issue

The row began over a month ago, when Jagdishchandra Megha (59), the security manager of Sheth Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi (SAKP), an organisation of the Shwetambar section of Jainism, filed a police complaint that someone had vandalised the sacred Adinath Dada’s Pagla in Rohishala village on the intervening night of November 26 and November 27.

In his complaint, the security manager stated that after breaking into the premises, the accused vandalised the toes and fingers of Adinath Dada’s Pagla, a marble carving representing the feet of Lord Adinath, the first of the 24 Tirthankars of Jainism. This, the security manager said, hurt the religious sentiments of Jains.

Rohishala and its connection with Jainism

Rohishala, located on the southern periphery of Shetrunjay hill, hosts the Adinath Dada’s Pagla. The shrine is one among the dozens of Jain religious places managed by the SAKP. A path leading to Jain temples on top of the Shetrunjay hill starts from near this shrine.

Police investigation on the complaint of vandalism

Based on Megha’s complaint, the Palitana rural police registered a case against unknown persons under IPC Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 447 (criminal trespass).

On December 23, the police claimed to have cracked the case by arresting one Jemal Gohil, a native of Rohishala. The police said Gohil, who worked as a labourer, had entered the shrine with an intent to commit theft but after he found nothing valuable, he struck the pagla with a stone in frustration. Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was added to the case.

The other case related to a temple on Shetrunjay hill

While the police were investigating the vandalism case, a dispute broke out between Swami Sharnananda, a local Hindu religious figure, and the SAKP over installing CCTV cameras on the premises of Neelkanth Mahadev Temple atop the Shetrunjay hill. Sharnanada complained to the sub-divisional magistrate of Palitana about the CCTV installations on the premises, which he claimed is a place of worship for Hindus, over which SKAP, a Jain body, can’t exercise control.

In the meantime, on December 15, some men removed poles erected on the temple premises for installing the CCTV cameras. The SAKP, which has been paying the salary of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple priest, filed a complaint with Palitana town police that day. Sevem people were arrested on charges under Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 114 (abettor) of IPC. They are out on bail.

What the protesters want

The Jains in Gujarat are demanding that the Jain holy site on the Shetrunjay hill and the area around it should be protected to maintain its holiness commensurate with Jainism. One of their major demands is a detailed investigation into the Adinath Dada’s Pagla vandalism.

Abhay Shah, spokesperson of Shetrunjay Mahatirth Raksha Samiti, said, “The police claims to have solved the case, saying the motive was theft, but it does not seem convincing to us. Why would one damage only the feet (of the idol) in frustration? We demand formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.”

According to Shah, they are also seeking action to check illegal mining and land grabbing around the Shetrunjay hill.

The Jharkhand issue

In the Jharkhand case, the Jains are seeking the roll-back of a state government decision to develop Sammed Shikhar, located on the Parasnath hill in the Giridih district, as an eco tourist spot.

Sammed Shikhar is considered to be among the most important Jain pilgrimage sites, where 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankars are believed to have attained moksh or salvation.

Shah said, “Sammed Shikhar is a place for our penance. If it is developed into a tourist spot, liquor consumption and other menaces associated with tourism will be witnessed here. We want it to remain as a pilgrimage spot, and not a tourism destination. We do not want it to become a hill station, it is a place for our sadhna.”