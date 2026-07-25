Puri temple the only ‘Jagannath Dham’: Why Odisha moved to secure trademark for names and logos

Five trademark applications submitted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the administrative body of the 12th century temple in Puri, have cleared the second round of examination by the Trade Marks Registry and have been approved for publication in the upcoming Trademark Journal.

SJTA chief administrator Arvind Padhee said that names such as “Jagannath Dham”, “Shree Kshetra”, “Mahaprasad”, “Nilachakra”, and “Koili Vaikuntha” — associated with Jagannath culture and the shrine — were approved by the Registry. This is part of SJTA’s efforts — it has filed a total of 29 such applications so far — to protect the temple’s sacred tradition and heritage.

Here’s why SJTA is pursuing trademark registration for names and words associated with the temple, the process of registration, and its significance.

Political confrontation

SJTA’s decision to secure trademark registration of words and logos associated with the temple came last year after it locked horns with the then Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, which built a Jagannath temple in Digha and named it Sri Sri Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre in April 2025, triggering a confrontation. The West Bengal government’s move was criticised by the Odisha government, SJTA, servitors of the temple, and Jagannath devotees.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a letter last May to then Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said that using “dham” for the Digha temple “dilutes the distinct heritage of Puri”, and added that it hurt the sentiments and emotions of millions of pilgrims and devotees. Majhi said that the Puri shrine holds unparalleled religious, spiritual, and cultural significance not just for the people of Odisha but for millions of devotees across India and the world, and that the name “Jagannath Dham” holds a unique and sacrosanct identity linked to Puri.

Puri’s erstwhile royal and chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Dibyasingha Deb, also urged to desist from using the word “dham” for the Digha shrine, saying it amounted to violation of the “scriptural injunctions and long-established tradition” of Lord Jagannath.

The controversy ended after the new BJP-led government assumed power in Bengal this May. CM Suvendu Adhikari in June said that using “dham” for the Digha Jagannath Temple was not in accordance with “Sanatan culture” and removed it from the temple’s name.

Trademark registration

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Trademark registration is the legal process of protecting a unique brand — like a name, logo, symbol, or slogan — associated with any organisation. Established in 1940, India’s Trade Marks Registry administers the provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and the Trade Marks Rules, 2017. The Registry functions as a resource and information centre and facilitates matters relating to trade marks in the country.

The objective of the Act is to provide for the registration of trade marks relating to goods and services, ensure better protection of trademarks, and prevent fraudulent use of marks. The Registry examines and registers trademarks that qualify for registration under the provisions of the Act and Rules, and to maintain the Register of Trade Marks.

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By securing trademark registration of words related to Jagannath Temple, Padhee said the move would prevent “unauthorised use for commercial exploitation” of these sacred words while preserving the distinct identity and traditions associated with Lord Jagannath.

Publication of these words in trade marks journals amounts to preliminary approval, as final certificates are issued if no objections are received within three months.

Sacred names

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In June, three of SJTA’s applications were cleared for identifiers like “Patitapaban” (a form of Lord Jagannath visible from the temple’s Lion’s Gate), “Ananda Bajara” (the place inside the shrine where prasad is offered), and the logo of “Nilachakra” (the eight-spoked metal wheel atop the temple).

The names approved by the registry now include “Jagannath Dham” and “Shree Kshetra” (sacred words referred to Puri), “Mahaprasad” (the food offered to the temple’s deities), and “Koili Vaikuntha” (the sacred garden inside the shrine where the deities are made from the sacred wooden logs during Nabakalebara rituals and old deities are buried after “Brahma Pratishta” in new idols).