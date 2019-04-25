ISSF World Cup: Why Heena’s slide is worrying

Heena Sidhu’s lean season at global level events and World Cups is now in its 5th year – she last won a World Cup silver at Fort Benning in March 2014 in the 10m air pistol.

This happens to be the 20th global meet where she hasn’t made it to the Top 8. The former World No.1 had another poor finish to her qualifying at the ongoing Beijing World Cup, ending 26th with a score of 572 – a whole 6 adrift of the qualification cut-off of 578. Far too often, Heena has come up short with the pressure numbing her in a choke-hold – with 6 occasions when she lost out on the finals at world events by 1 point, including at the Worlds in 2014.

Her outings at the biggest meets – World Championships (16th in 2014) and 29th in 2018) as well as the heartbreaking disappointment at Rio – have been underwhelming.

It doesn’t help that women’s events are now 60-shot affairs, with shooters having to dig deeper when finishing the long qualification round.