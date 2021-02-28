Explained: ISRO’s PSLV-C51 launch and why Pixxel India’s Anand satellite missed the flight

The first of its satellites, called Anand, was supposed to be on this PSLV-C51 rocket that took off from the Sriharikota launching range this morning. (Twitter/@ISRO

The main excitement around the PSLV-C51, when it was announced, was about a satellite that eventually could not be part of the launch today. Today’s mission was supposed to carry a satellite from Pixxel India, one of the several new start-ups that are tipped to do to India’s space sector what companies like SpaceX or Planet Labs have been doing in the United States.

Pixxel India, a Bengaluru-based start-up that completed two years of existence on Saturday, is planning to place a vast constellation of earth-imaging satellites for continuous monitoring of every part of the globe, and beam high-resolution imagery and other data that can be utilized for a variety of applications in climate change, agriculture and urban planning. The first of its satellites, called Anand, was supposed to be on this PSLV-C51 rocket that took off from the Sriharikota launching range this morning.

ISRO’s PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites. (Twitter/@ISRO ISRO’s PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites. (Twitter/@ISRO

But less than a week before the launch, the company announced that due to “certain software issues” during testing, it would not go ahead with the launch of the satellite at this time. “Given the time and effort that has gone into making the satellite, it did not make sense to rush a satellite to launch in which we do not have complete confidence at this time. We have thus decided to push our launch by a few weeks, re-evaluate the satellite software, and test it rigourously over the next few weeks as we look for the next closest launch opportunity,” the company said in a statement.

Even ISRO chairman K Sivan had said that the launch of PSLV-C51 would be “special” because of Pixxel India’s satellite since it marked the beginning of a new age in which private companies would become an equal partner in India’s space sector.

“The government of India has initiated reforms (opened up the space sector to facilitate participation of private companies), and within eight months, the first satellite Anand from a start-up called Pixxel India is going to be launched,” Sivan had said after ISRO’s last launch in December.

“Definitely, PSLV-C51 is going to be a first of its kind in the country. It is going to initiate a new era of space reforms in India and I am sure that these private people would take this activity further and provide services for the entire country,” he had said.

The launch eventually happened without the Pixxel India satellite, but the mission was not without its ‘first’. Its main payload, an earth-observation satellite called Amazonia-1 from Brazil, is the first commercial venture for NewSpace India Limited, the new marketing arm of ISRO that was created two years ago. ISRO already had another marketing company called Antrix but that is bogged down in long winding litigation to settle the controversial Devas deal.

Amazonia-1 is a sun-synchronous satellite, the first one to be fully designed, integrated, tested and operated by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. It can generate images of any part of the world every five days, but would be used mainly to provide remote sensing data for users monitoring deforestation in the Amazon forests.

Besides the Amazonia-1, the mission has also carried 18 other satellites, including a flock of 12 SpaceBEEs from the United States, and another group of three satellites called UNITYsat jointly developed by students of three engineering colleges – Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakhti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore. In addition, the mission also carried a nano satellite developed by Space Kidz India that is intended to study space weather and demonstrate long-range communication technologies.