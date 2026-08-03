Why a Bill to reform a premier Indian institute has triggered criticism

Released last September, the Centre’s draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025 proposed changes to the governance structure of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). (Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday (August 3), almost one year after a draft version made public for feedback drew criticism — including from members of the body it seeks to reform.

Released last September, the Centre’s draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025 proposed changes to the governance structure of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).

Students, faculty members, and staff at the Kolkata campus held a protest against the Bill at the time. Many of them have again urged the Centre not to proceed with the Bill without wider consultations.

How has the Indian Statistical Institute been functioning so far?

The ISI in Kolkata was set up by eminent statistician PC Mahalanobis in 1931. It began as a statistical laboratory at Presidency College and was registered as a society, first under the Societies Registration Act of 1860 and later under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act of 1961.