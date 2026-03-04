Iran warship sunk near Sri Lanka: The naval drills it came to India to participate in

Iran frigate IRIS Dena—which had participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and multilateral exercise MILAN-2026 organised by the Indian Navy last month and was on its way back—sank off the south-western coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday following a torpedo attack from a US Navy fast attack submarine.
Sri Lanka rescued 32 critically wounded sailors aboard the Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy, according to the country’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath.
The Indian Navy last month hosted three major maritime events, including the IFR, the MILAN-2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam between February 15 and 25.
Navies of 74 countries and a total of 85 ships, including 19 foreign warships, participated in the exercise, including delegations and assets from the US and Iran.
The Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was sunk early Wednesday, was on its voyage back after it participated in the maritime events hosted by India.
The US Navy destroyer USS Pinckney, which was also scheduled to participate in the IFR and MILAN, did not participate in the event due to emergent requirements. A US P-8 aircraft had participated in the exercises.
The Presidential Fleet Review at Sea by President Droupadi Murmu showcased indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant, Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes, according to the Indian Navy.
MILAN 2026 was aimed at bringing together navies from across the globe to strengthen interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and collective response capabilities.
The Harbour and Sea Phases of the exercise focused on complex maritime operations including anti-submarine warfare, air defence, search and rescue, and cooperative security missions, reinforcing a shared commitment to free, open, inclusive, and rules-based seas.
The International City Parade featured contingents from participating navies, the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force marching through Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach, showcasing maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.
The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy would assume Chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027), brought together Naval Chiefs from multiple nations to deliberate on maritime security, HADR, and information sharing, the Navy said.
India’s IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition hosting 20 foreign navies and reached greater heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR welcoming navies from around the world. This year marked the third IFR hosted by India, following earlier editions at Mumbai in 2001 and Visakhapatnam in 2016.
Exercise MILAN, launched in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair, has evolved into a premier Multilateral Exercise with partner navies across the globe participating in 2024. This was the 13th edition of the exercise.
