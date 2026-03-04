Iran warship sunk near Sri Lanka: The naval drills it came to India to participate in

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, speak during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Iran frigate IRIS Dena—which had participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and multilateral exercise MILAN-2026 organised by the Indian Navy last month and was on its way back—sank off the south-western coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday following a torpedo attack from a US Navy fast attack submarine.

Sri Lanka rescued 32 critically wounded sailors aboard the Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy, according to the country’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath.

The Indian Navy last month hosted three major maritime events, including the IFR, the MILAN-2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam between February 15 and 25.