As war comes to West Asia again, a look at how India has evacuated Indians abroad in times of crisis

In August 1990, then External Affairs Minister IK Gujral embraced Saddam Hussain on a visit to Iraq just after Iraq invaded Kuwait. When the picture of the two embracing came out in the press, there was a lot of criticism. But the embrace was a clincher for 1.7 lakh Indians in Kuwait. Iraqi authorities permitted the evacuation, with 488 Air India flights over 63 days bringing back more than 1 lakh Indians as part of Operation Airlift.

With West Asia volatile again, concerns are rising about the Indians living in the region, especially the up to 10,000 students, business operators and others in and around Iran’s capital region of Tehran. Previous successful missions in this regard underscore hope.

How many Indians live in Iran?

According to the Sixth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on the subject ‘Indian Diaspora Overseas, including NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and Migrant Workers: All Aspects of their Conditions and Welfare, including the Status of the Emigration Bill’, the Indian population in Iran recorded an uptick of more than 4,700 across various categories between January 2023 and January 2024.

This included an increase in the number of Persons of Indian origin from 418 to 445 and of Non-Resident Indians from 5,600 to 10,320, resulting in the total Indian population in Iran being recorded at 10,765, compared with 6,018 the previous year.

How are such missions planned?

The Government of India has successfully evacuated more than 3.2 crore citizens settled across the world during various global crises ranging from the COVID pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine war in as many operations over the last five years.

The most recent iteration of this happened to be in Iran – dubbed ‘Operation Sindhu’, it was successfully carried out in June 2025 to evacuate Indian nationals from conflict zones in West Asia. It led to the evacuation of 4415 Indian nationals – 3597 from Iran and 818 from Israel — using 19 special evacuation flights (including 3 IAF C-17 aircraft) as routine flight services were not available on account of ongoing hostilities.

“India was one of the first countries to undertake such rapid evacuation operations despite the complexities involved,” EAM Jaishankar said in response to Congress Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar on February 6.

According to submissions made by the Government to various questions regarding the evacuation of Indian citizens from foreign conflict zones raised in Parliament over the last half-a-decade, the most successful operation in this regard over the last five years was the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ launched in response to requests from families of Indian nationals stranded abroad during COVID.

According to the MEA, in case of an outbreak of conflict or any other exigencies, the evacuation of Indian citizens is planned on a case-to-case basis, based on a number of factors, like number and location of Indian nationals within the country, security situation on ground and availability of evacuation/exit routes within the country and those with neighbouring countries. “Appropriate advisories are issued by the Indian missions in such situations so that the Indian citizens can move out of the conflict areas in time” the MEA adds.

As per information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), till August 31, 2020, more than 11 lakh Indians (excluding land border crossings) returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission carried out at the time of the COVID outbreak.

The operation consisted of special repatriation flights operated by Indian carriers and chartered flights operated by both Indian and foreign carriers; these efforts concluded in a total of 5817 inbound flights being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission.

According to the government, the Vande Bharat Mission saw it facilitate travel for 3.20 crore people – disembarkation of 1.60 crore and embarkation of 1.60 crore – including Air Bubble arrangements till March 2022.

A total of Rs. 22.54 crore was spent — Rs. 15.59 crore for arranging special chartered flights and Rs. 6.95 crore on air passage of individual Indian nationals on need basis – from the Indian Community and Welfare Fund (ICWF) through Indian Missions/Posts abroad during Vande Bharat Mission.

Similar evacuation operations were also carried out in response to emerging geopolitical contingencies – especially those based on armed conflict – from Afghanistan, Sudan, the vicinity of Ukraine-Russia as well as West Asia.

Some past missions

For instance, as many as 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan by the Government of India under the “Operation Devi Shakti” in 2021 based on requests to the Special Afghanistan Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs. This was done in the context of the Taliban takeover.

As part of ‘Operation Ganga, which was launched in response to the Ukraine-Russia war, 18,282 Indian nationals, mainly students, were brought back to India from Ukraine at the Government of India’s cost by 90 flights, of which 76 were commercial flights and 14 IAF flights in February and March 2022.

In ‘Operation Kaveri’, following a crisis in Sudan on April 15, 2023, as many as 4,097 people, including 136 foreigners, were brought back to India from Sudan with the help of 18 IAF sorties, 5 trips of Indian Navy ships and 20 commercial flights at Government of India’s cost. Of those evacuated, 108 Indian nationals moved through Sudan’s land borders with Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Following hostilities in the region after an attack by militant group Hamas in Israel in October, 2023, ‘Operation Ajay’ was launched and saw the evacuation of 1343 people, including 1309 Indian nationals, 14 OCI card holders and 20 Nepalese, to India from Israel in 6 special flights under Operation Ajay at Government of India’s cost.

Before these, too, there were some memorable rescue missions. In 2011, when the Libyan Civil War broke out, India swung into action to evacuate 15000 Indians from the country by air, land and sea. The operation was named Operation Safe Homecoming.

In 2006, then Minister of Defence Pranab Mukherjee told the Lok Sabha, “At the outbreak of recent hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, about 12000 Indians were residing in Lebanon. The Indian Navy evacuated 2280 persons, who desired to leave, from Beirut from 20 to 29 July, 2006…. One Indian national was killed.”

In 2003, when the US attacked Iraq, 5705 Indians were evacuated by Air India and Indian Airlines flights between March 18 and 31 on the payment of normal fares, MoS Civil Aviation Sripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha.