Iran war: Why Flipkart and Amazon are seeing a spike in induction cooktop sales

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has jumped to Rs 913, up from Rs 853 — a hike of Rs 60 — while commercial cylinder prices rose by Rs 115. (File Photo)

The Iran war’s ripple effects have reached deep into India’s kitchens. With cooking gas supplies tightening and prices climbing sharply, Indian consumers are rapidly pivoting to electric alternatives — and e-commerce platforms are seeing the evidence in real time. Flipkart said that the recent surge in sales of induction cooktops has turned the appliance from “kitchen upgrade” into a “survival necessity” for many households.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has jumped to Rs 913, up from Rs 853 — a hike of Rs 60 — while commercial cylinder prices rose by Rs 115. Though the Centre has assured that households will not face a shortage, the crisis has already led to several restaurants around the country shutting down, or severely cutting back on operations. In some parts of the country, the panic has driven a black market. An executive from the food industry said that cylinders are being sold for as much as Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000, with consumers forced to pay the premium because cylinders are simply unavailable at agencies.