With a protest anthem and an exiled artist, how Coldplay sang in solidarity with Iran’s young women

“Baraye zan, zindagi, azaadi (for women, life, freedom)”, sang Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin in Farsi with exiled Iranian artist Golshifteh Farahani during their concert in Argentina’s Buenos Aires on October 29.

Strung together with tweets from people on the strict laws they have to face in Iran, Baraye, meaning ‘for the sake of’ or ‘because of’, has become the anthem for scores of young Iranian women and men fighting against the country’s theocratic regime. The song is not only sung in the streets of Iran but resonates worldwide as people express their solidarity with the protests.

Martin, while introducing the song during the concert, said, “Young women and young people are fighting for their freedoms, for the right to be themselves, and we believe as a band that everyone should be able to be themselves as long as you don’t hurt anybody else… so we send our love and support to all of those brave young people fighting for their freedom.”

He then asked Iranian actor Farahani to join them in singing the song. Farahani has been living in exile since 2008 after authorities in Iran imposed restrictions on her following the actor’s appearance in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Body of Lies.

How Baraye became Iran’s protest song

“For the sake of dancing in the alleys,

because of the fear when kissing,

For the sake of my sister, your sister, our sisters”

The lyrics of Baraye bear witness to the harsh rules faced by the people of Iran, where dancing and showing affection in public is considered illegal. The song speaks of a “dictatorial economy”, “imprisoned students”, and “polluted air”. It echoes the young Iranians’ desire for azaadi (freedom).

Videos shared by the Centre for Human Rights in Iran show young girls without their headscarves singing Baraye.

Videos shared by the Centre for Human Rights in Iran show young girls without their headscarves singing Baraye.

Several others have taken to social media to share videos of protesters singing the song to register their dissent.

Several others have taken to social media to share videos of protesters singing the song to register their dissent.

The composer, 25-year-old Shervin Hajipour, was arrested on September 29, a day after he released the song on his Instagram account. The singer was reportedly forced to take the song down and was later released on bail on October 4.

Hajipour posted another video on his Instagram account on October 9 to say he was “okay”. According to a translation provided by news agency AFP, Hajipour went on to apologise for the song, saying, “I am sorry that some particular movements based outside of Iran — which I have had no relations with — made some improper political uses of this song.” The apology, however, is largely seen as a possible “bail condition”.

Why Iranians are protesting

Iran has been witnessing nationwide protests since September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

The protests, which have seen at least 270 deaths so far and the arrests of nearly 14,000 people, are being seen as the biggest challenge against the authorities since the 1979 revolution, which established the Islamic Republic, overthrowing Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi regime.

The demonstrations have turned violent in recent weeks with the police cracking down on protesters. The dissent, however, continues despite a warning issued by the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on October 29: “Do not come to the streets. Today is the last day of riots.”

Though Iranian authorities have blamed the United States and Israel for hatching a conspiracy to spread unrest in the country, protesters have demanded a change in the harsh laws and in some cases, the death of Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader.

Iran’s economic conditions coupled with unemployment and inflation have added fuel to the protests. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the rial, Iran’s currency, dropped to its lowest value, trading at 338,000 to the dollar.

Who is Golshifteh Farahani?

Farahani’s first film as a child artist was released in 1998. Since then, she has acted in several Iranian films, later appearing in Hollywood and French movies. The actor’s journey, however, has been mired in controversy, with Iranian authorities forcing her to move out of the country in 2008, shortly after she acted in the Hollywood film, Body of Lies.

According to a report by The Guardian, Farahani was banned from working by Iran’s culture ministry for refusing to wear a headscarf at the premiere of the movie. She fled to France and continued to pursue her acting career. The final blow came in 2012, when a nude photograph in a French magazine prompted Iranian authorities to ban Farahani from returning to the country.

“I was told by a Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guide official that Iran does not need any actors or artists. You may offer your artistic services somewhere else,” Farhani was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Farhani has voiced her support for the ongoing protest in Iran. In a tweet on October 31, the actor said, “This hurricane, this tsunami has come to wash the Dictator and Dictatorship away. This storm of masses of people is now flooding the cruel, corrupt, unjust, and dark, dirty playground of shameless Ayatollahs and it will not stop until Iran is free. (sic)”

In an earlier tweet, she called for “death to the dictator”.

Speaking to AFP, Farhani recalled how she used to shave her head when she was a child to pass off as a boy. She added, “I was able to be free in Iran only by killing my femininity. I thought being a woman would always be an obstacle. This generation (however) wants to keep their hair long and not wear the headscarf.”