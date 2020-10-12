IPL transfer window explained: How Rahane can go to CSK or Tahir can move to DC

Ajinkya Rahane and Imran Tahir

It’s almost the halfway stage in this IPL, and the tournament’s mid-season transfer window is around the corner. Unlike last season, the IPL Governing Council has permitted loan transfers of capped players this term.

What is the IPL’s mid-season transfer window?

Franchises can loan out capped – both Indian and overseas – and uncapped players during this window. The loan process – expression of interest, paperwork etc. – has been applicable from October 7, but the window will be opened exactly at the halfway stage, when all teams have played seven matches each.

The IPL had introduced the mid-season transfer window last season and opened up a five-day window for loan transfers of uncapped players. This year, even capped players can be loaned out.

Which players are eligible for transfers?

The IPL loan rules say: “Any player who has played (in XI or as concussion substitute) less than two matches.”

The lending franchise will get the mutually agreed amount between two franchises, which is not subject to a salary cap. Fifty per cent of the loan fee will have to be paid “within 7 days of registration” and the rest “within 7 days of the final match of the season”.

Is this like football’s January transfer window?

Not really. During football’s January transfer window, both permanent and loan transfers are allowed. The IPL’s mid-season transfer window restricts movements to loan signings only, through mutually agreed loan fees.

For example, if Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals – who has played only one match so far – is loaned out to Chennai Super Kings by mutual agreement, the player becomes a part of the Chennai-based franchise for the rest of the season, but Capitals remain his parent team.

It means that it’s a half-a-season arrangement and the loanee returns to his parent team next season.

Will the loanee have any game restrictions?

Yes, the IPL rules bar him from playing against the lending franchise. It means that the loanee will have to sit out the return-leg fixture against his parent team.

Is this the best opportunity to sign injury replacements?

Not really. Teams can replace an injured player who is ruled out of the tournament by picking unsold players at base price. This is, of course, subject to the IPL Governing Council’s approval.

Possible transfers:

Player: Imran Tahir (CSK).

Who would want him: Delhi Capitals.

Reason: The leg-spinner had 26 wickets last season, but is yet to get a game this season. DC lost the injured Amit Mishra for the season and might be interested in a like-for-like replacement.

Player: Ajinkya Rahane (DC)

Who would want him: CSK.

Reason: Loan signings usually aren’t part of the CSK culture. But this year, as admitted by MS Dhoni, their batting has been struggling. Rahane has more than 3,800 IPL runs to his credit. CSK might just be interested in a proven top-order performer.

Player: Deepak Hooda (KXIP).

Who would want him: SRH or RR

Reason: It’s a little surprising that the experienced spin-bowling all-rounder hasn’t yet played a game this season. Both SRH and RR have been searching for the required balance in their middle-order, and Hooda offers versatility.

Player: Chris Lynn (MI).

Who would want him: KXIP or RR

Reason: A set Mumbai Indians playing XI is a reason why the opening batsman is sitting out. Very unlikely movement, but teams like KXIP and RR, with their inconsistent batting performances, might make inquiries.

