Explained: How resumption of scheduled international flights will impact travellers

As the March 27 resumption of scheduled international flights approaches, foreign airlines have started ramping up their plans for India, announcing new flights, resumption of old ones, and addition of frequencies on existing routes.

Which international routes are being added?

Finnair, which already operates the Delhi-Helsinki route, will add three weekly flights between Mumbai and Helsinki.

German carrier Lufthansa announced it is resuming direct flights between Chennai and Frankfurt thrice every week effective April 29.

Dutch airline KLM said it will respond to the resumption of scheduled international flights from India by increasing its frequencies to Delhi and Mumbai. The airline flies to India from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Poland’s LOT Polish Airlines will commence passenger flights from Warsaw to Mumbai from May 31, and resume flights on Delhi-Warsaw sector effective March 29.

Malaysia Airlines, the country’s national carrier, will resume 25 weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to several Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad March 27 onwards.

Why are airlines announcing these services?

Scheduled international flights have been suspended since 2020. In the interim, overseas air connectivity was made possible under air bubble agreements. Under these pacts, airlines could mount only a limited number of flights. However, with the resumption of scheduled flights, carriers will be able to operate at capacity in accordance with the original air service agreements negotiated between India and their home country.

What could be the impact of resumption of flights?

Prior to the pandemic, a total of 4,700 international flight departures were being operated every week from Indian airports. However, under the air bubbles, this number had been restricted to around 2,000 weekly flights. This had an impact on airfares for international routes.

Industry experts believe the resumption of international scheduled flights could result in some relief in terms of airfares as airlines add capacity ahead of the summer vacation season.

