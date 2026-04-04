INS Aridaman: The significance of India’s third nuclear submarine

The specifications of Arihant-class submarines are classified. This sketch is an approximation. (Wikimedia Commons)

India inducted its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridaman, on Friday, significantly strengthening its sea-based nuclear deterrence capabilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

With INS Aridaman’s induction, India will have three operational ballistic missile submarines at sea for the first time.

The indigenous SSBN (ship submersible ballistic nuclear) is designed to carry more long-range nuclear-tipped missiles than INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which were commissioned in 2016 and 2024, respectively.

The latest induction will also strengthen India’s nuclear triad. India is part of a select group of countries with nuclear triad capabilities. These include the US, Russia, China, and France.

A nuclear triad refers to the ability to launch nuclear missiles from platforms in the air, land and at sea. In the case of India, such missiles (such as the Agni series) can be launched from land, and fighter aircraft such as the Rafales, Su-30MKIs, and Mirage 2000s can deliver nuclear warheads from the air.