How INS Aridaman’s induction strengthens India’s nuclear triad

Last week, India commissioned its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridaman, which will significantly enhance its sea-based nuclear deterrent capabilities.
INS Aridaman will join its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which were inducted by the Indian Navy in 2016 and 2024 respectively. The latest induction also marks the first time India will have three operational SSBNs at sea and will also strengthen India’s nuclear triad.
So, what is a nuclear triad and what does INS Aridaman mean for India’s deterrence capabilities? Here’s what to know.
What is a nuclear triad?
A nuclear triad refers to a country’s ability to launch nuclear missiles from platforms in the air, land, and at sea.
While India can launch the nuclear-capable Agni 2, Agni 4, and Agni 5 missiles from land, fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force — such as the Rafales, Su-30MKIs, and Mirage 2000s — can deliver nuclear warheads.
With the 2016 induction of INS Arihant, India’s first indigenous SSBN, India achieved nuclear-powered maritime strike capability for the first time — essentially, the nuclear triad.
How does this strengthen India’s nuclear deterrence?
The induction of the three SSBNs — INS Arihant, INS Arighaat, and INS Aridaman, with a fourth expected to be inducted soon — significantly strengthens India’s nuclear deterrence. Since a nuclear submarine can survive a nuclear attack and then launch a retaliatory strike, it acts as a very strong deterrent.
Story continues below this ad
Under its “No First Use” (NFU) policy, India is committed to using nuclear weapons only for deterrence and retaliation. In 2003, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement summarising India’s nuclear doctrine, and one of the points in it was to build and maintain a “credible minimum deterrent”.
Highlighting its NFU posture, it said that nuclear weapons will only be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack on Indian territory or on Indian forces anywhere. Another key point in the doctrine is that nuclear retaliation to a first strike will be massive and designed to inflict “unacceptable damage”.
SSBNs are an essential component of the nuclear triad. As the third sea-based leg of the triad, they provide assured second-strike capability owing to their stealth and nature of deployments. For effective 24×7 deterrence, these submarines have to be omnipresent and ever-present to fulfil their role, when needed.
Commodore Vinay Kalia (Retired), a former submariner in the Navy, said that the term “credible minimum deterrent” is significant. “Our intentions are not to wage war; the triad forms part of the deterrence system. We don’t profess first use of nuclear weapons, but our nuclear doctrine, which was operationalised in 2003, specifies nuclear retaliation to a first strike and SSBNs best serve that purpose,” he added.
Story continues below this ad
Among those with nuclear triad capabilities, India is now part of a select group of countries that includes the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK.
Are there any limitations in nuclear submarine operations?
Commodore Kalia said, “Theoretically speaking, nuclear-propelled submarines can operate submerged under the sea for an indefinite period of time. Hence obviously, when deployed for nuclear deterrence, they have to be fully equipped, armed and they only silently await orders to launch their primary weapons.”. According to him, the only limitations for such submarines are human fatigue and food.
“For this reason, major nuclear submarine-operating navies — such as the US Navy — have arrangements with their allies for brief port calls of their nuclear boats, for quick turnaround of crews and replenishment of supplies, before they set out again for prolonged deployments, which can stretch to 90 days and beyond,” he added.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More