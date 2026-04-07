How INS Aridaman’s induction strengthens India’s nuclear triad

A drawing of INS Arihant. With the 2016 induction of INS Arihant, India’s first indigenous SSBN, India achieved nuclear-powered maritime strike capability for the first time. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last week, India commissioned its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridaman, which will significantly enhance its sea-based nuclear deterrent capabilities.

INS Aridaman will join its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which were inducted by the Indian Navy in 2016 and 2024 respectively. The latest induction also marks the first time India will have three operational SSBNs at sea and will also strengthen India’s nuclear triad.

So, what is a nuclear triad and what does INS Aridaman mean for India’s deterrence capabilities? Here’s what to know.

What is a nuclear triad?

A nuclear triad refers to a country’s ability to launch nuclear missiles from platforms in the air, land, and at sea.