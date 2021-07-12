Inhaled Covid vaccine shows promise in animal study

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal vaccine, researchers have found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal Covid-19 infection. The vaccine also blocks animal-to-animal transmission of the virus. The findings have been published in Science Advances.

The study was carried out by a team from the University of Iowa (UI) and the University of Georgia.

Unlike traditional vaccines that require an injection, this vaccine is administered through a nasal spray. The vaccine only requires a single dose and it may be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to at least three months. Because it is given intranasally, the vaccine may also be easier to administer, especially for those who have a fear of needles, UI Health Care said in a press release.

The experimental vaccine uses a harmless parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5) to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into cells, where it prompts an immune response. The study showed that the vaccine produced a localised immune response, involving antibodies and cellular immunity, that completely protected mice from fatal doses of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine also prevented infection and disease in ferrets, and appeared to block transmission of Covid-19 from infected ferrets to their unprotected and uninfected cage-mates.

Source: University of Iowa