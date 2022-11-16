What infrastructure projects has Army taken up in Ladakh, and why

To enhance infrastructure capacity of the forward areas in Ladakh, the Army is implementing a wide range of measures, which will boost operational capabilities of forces deployed in the high-altitude hostile terrain. Explained here are some of the measures put in place in the Northern Command through the Corps of Engineers.

Infrastructure push in Ladakh

The impetus to expand operational infrastructure in Northern Command in general and Ladakh in particular has come in the past couple of years. This has included induction of new generation plant equipment, such as heavy excavators, spider excavators and light weight crawler rock drills.

As per an estimate provided by the Engineers Branch of the Army HQs, approximately 150 km of operational tracks have been constructed in Northern Command, including works like drains, surface and causeways constructed concurrently to enhance their longevity.

Progress of road building projects in Ladakh

A road is under construction that will provide alternative connectivity to Western Ladakh and the Zanskar Valley directly from the Manali axis. Of the 298-km road, 65 per cent work is done and the project is expected to be completed by 2026. The road also includes a 4.1-km twin tube Shinkun La tunnel for providing all weather connectivity to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh. This tunnel is likely to be approved by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) soon.

In addition to roads, in order to upgrade the bridges on Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DS-DBO) road to higher specifications, 35 bridges have been planned as permanent/Extra Wide Bailey bridges. Of these, bridges upto 150 km are nearing completion and the rest are likely to be completed by the next working season.

Also, to cater to operational needs of formations deployed in high altitudes, trials for constructing assault bridges, such as the indigenous Sarvatra bridge, have been carried out for the first time ever.

New capabilities added to patrol lakes like Pangong Tso

New landing craft have been inducted in eastern Ladakh by the Army, which has given a huge impetus to the patrolling capabilities of the units deployed there. It has also eased induction of troops and material. These crafts have the capability of carrying 35 troops or one jeep and 12 men on them.

Construction of habitat for troops in Ladakh

Habitat and technical storage to house assets for 22,000 troops and approximately 450 heavy vehicles, including tanks and artillery guns, have been constructed in the past two years. The Army said that focus has now shifted to building permanent defences and infrastructure to improve preparedness.

Construction of tunnels, caverns and underground ammunition stores are in progress. As per Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, the entire modernisation is in line with the concept of Make in India push of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, Border Roads Organisation has recently been entrusted with the task of constructing one of India’s highest airfields at Nyoma, which at present is an advanced landing ground with unpaved surface.