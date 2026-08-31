India must uphold Indus Waters Treaty, international court rules: What was this case moved by Pakistan

The court also directed India to temporarily restrict some construction work on the Ratle hydro-electric plant in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague has ruled that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan remains fully in force, and asked India to continue to “observe its obligations under the Treaty”.

It interpreted India’s decision to hold the Treaty in “abeyance” as a move to “suspend or terminate” the Treaty and ruled that the Treaty did not provide for any one party to “terminate or suspend” the operation of the Treaty, or for “abeyance”.

The Court also directed India to temporarily restrict some construction work on the Ratle hydro-electric plant in Jammu and Kashmir.

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India, however, does not recognise this Court of Arbitration, formalised in 2023 on Pakistan’s request. It has never participated in its proceedings, and has repeatedly rejected its pronouncements as null and void.